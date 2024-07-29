Disturbing video shows bikers attacking car, leading to arrests by Bengaluru Police

A group of people travelling on separate bikes were arrested after their aggressive behaviour towards a car was caught on camera. A disturbing video of the them was shared on social media by Bengaluru Police, who also informed that action has been taken against them. The individuals on the bike were seen attacking the car.

The video first shows two men on a bike; one of them hits the car with his leg and can also be seen threatening the person. Then, three people on one bike also approach the car and try to hit it.

As the video goes on, it shows that the Bengaluru Police caught the biker gang and arrested them for their actions.

While sharing the video, the police department, in the caption of the post, wrote, "Thrills on the roads can quickly turn into chills at the station! Stunts belong in movies, not on our streets!"

This video was shared on July 26. Since being posted, it has gained more than four lakh views. The share also has over 11,000 likes. Many people took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "The menace everywhere wheeling on bikes and bicycles forget road even within the bylanes I face the sound of wheely almost daily basis by a group of youngsters rude behaviour at Minhajnagar 4th cross 6th main saying go tell the police we will deal know how to deal."

Another X user commented, "How long are they going to be in jail? One day two? How about you scrap their license?"

"The person who has shot this video should be rewarded. Otherwise, this crime would have gone unnoticed," commented user Subra Rao.

X user Amarnath Shivashankar said, "Thanks a lot for nabbing these anti-social elements."