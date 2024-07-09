 Bengaluru Google Maps warns people where the cops are with 'police irtare' landmarks, internet in splits | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru Google Maps warns people where the cops are with 'police irtare' landmarks, internet in splits

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Jul 09, 2024 12:42 PM IST

Anonymous people in Bengaluru have now marked the areas where cops usually stop violators and marked them on Google maps, to alert the violators.

The traffic cops in Bengaluru pull up their socks and get into duty every morning to stop the violators and fine them. They usually choose the areas where more violations are observed and many violators are often seen arguing with the cops when they stop the vehicles. Anonymous people have now marked the areas where cops usually stop violators and marked them on Google maps, to alert the violators.

‘Stay alert, police might..’: Google maps warn traffic violators in Bengaluru (Pic for representation) (HT Photo)
‘Stay alert, police might..’: Google maps warn traffic violators in Bengaluru (Pic for representation) (HT Photo)

Also Read - Virat Kohli co-owned One8 Commune operates beyond permitted hours in Bengaluru, FIR against manager

A user on X shared a screenshot of Google location tags which say ‘Police irthare, Nodkond hogi,’ which translates to ‘Police will be there, watch and go.’ The post went viral on social media, and several people have reacted to it.

A user named Guru Mandagadde shared the screenshot and wrote, “Just type "Police irt" on Google Maps and thank me later.” There are at least ten such location tags and if any violator without a helmet or a license travels in that direction, he/she can see the tag and change the direction. Though the idea looks funny, it might lead many violators to get away from cops.

 

Netizens also discovered another landmark which said, “Helmet hakond banni, police irthare,” which translates to “Please wear your helmet, police will be here.”

Also Read - Bengaluru airport elevated corridor flooded after rain, commuters angry: ‘How in the world…’

However, the post generated laughs and raised concerns on the internet. A user wrote, “Haha, I remember seeing an app on Uber drivers’ phones in NYC that alerted them about cop car locations. This is local jugaad.”

Another user said, “Early disaster warning systems developed by citizens.”

Earlier, google maps called the unfinished Ejipura flyover ‘Stonehenge’, which even had Google reviews.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru Google Maps warns people where the cops are with 'police irtare' landmarks, internet in splits
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On