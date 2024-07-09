Bengaluru Google Maps warns people where the cops are with 'police irtare' landmarks, internet in splits

The traffic cops in Bengaluru pull up their socks and get into duty every morning to stop the violators and fine them. They usually choose the areas where more violations are observed and many violators are often seen arguing with the cops when they stop the vehicles. Anonymous people have now marked the areas where cops usually stop violators and marked them on Google maps, to alert the violators. ‘Stay alert, police might..’: Google maps warn traffic violators in Bengaluru (Pic for representation) (HT Photo)

A user on X shared a screenshot of Google location tags which say ‘Police irthare, Nodkond hogi,’ which translates to ‘Police will be there, watch and go.’ The post went viral on social media, and several people have reacted to it.

A user named Guru Mandagadde shared the screenshot and wrote, “Just type "Police irt" on Google Maps and thank me later.” There are at least ten such location tags and if any violator without a helmet or a license travels in that direction, he/she can see the tag and change the direction. Though the idea looks funny, it might lead many violators to get away from cops.

Netizens also discovered another landmark which said, “Helmet hakond banni, police irthare,” which translates to “Please wear your helmet, police will be here.”

However, the post generated laughs and raised concerns on the internet. A user wrote, “Haha, I remember seeing an app on Uber drivers’ phones in NYC that alerted them about cop car locations. This is local jugaad.”

Another user said, “Early disaster warning systems developed by citizens.”

Earlier, google maps called the unfinished Ejipura flyover ‘Stonehenge’, which even had Google reviews.