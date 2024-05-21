 What to do during a road rage incident? Bengaluru Police shares 8 ‘practical tips’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

What to do during a road rage incident? Bengaluru Police shares 8 ‘practical tips’

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 21, 2024 02:59 PM IST

“Caught in a heated moment on the road? Remember…”: Bengaluru Police as a part of their ‘practical tips’ post on road rage.

Frustrated drivers and horn-filled commutes can trigger the worst in some, leading to road rage incidents. What should you do if you ever end up in such a situation? Bengaluru Police has shared a video that shows step-by-step points on how to deal with such incidents. The police’s awareness post iterates that staying calm while navigating these situations is important.

The image of commuters engaged in road rage was shared on Instagram by Bengaluru Police. (Instagram/@bengalurutrafficpolice)
The image of commuters engaged in road rage was shared on Instagram by Bengaluru Police. (Instagram/@bengalurutrafficpolice)

“Caught in a heated moment on the road? Remember, safety comes first! Check out our latest video for practical tips on how to handle road rage incidents safely. Stay informed, stay safe,” Bengaluru Police wrote.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also Read: Delhi Police's witty take on the ‘look between your keyboard’ trend is viral. See post

The video they shared opens to show a fight between commuters. As the clip progresses, several points appear on the screen, guiding viewers on what to do if they end up in similar situations.

Take a look at this video by Bengaluru Police here:

The video was shared 20 hours ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 3.7 lakh views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further collected nearly 19,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share. While a few praised the police for their post, most accused the cops of not doing anything when such incidents occur. A few claimed that things get more challenging for those who cannot or aren’t fluent in Kannada if they end up in a road rage situation in Bengaluru.

Also Read: Cyber cell launches drive to save senior citizens from frauds

What are your thoughts on this video shared by Bengaluru Police on how to handle a road rage incident?

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now! : The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Trisha Sengupta

    Trisha Sengupta is a journalist at Hindustan Times, adept at crafting compelling narratives spanning human interest, trending topics, science, viral news, and social media trends.

News / Trending / What to do during a road rage incident? Bengaluru Police shares 8 ‘practical tips’

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On