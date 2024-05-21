What to do during a road rage incident? Bengaluru Police shares 8 ‘practical tips’

Frustrated drivers and horn-filled commutes can trigger the worst in some, leading to road rage incidents. What should you do if you ever end up in such a situation? Bengaluru Police has shared a video that shows step-by-step points on how to deal with such incidents. The police’s awareness post iterates that staying calm while navigating these situations is important. The image of commuters engaged in road rage was shared on Instagram by Bengaluru Police. (Instagram/@bengalurutrafficpolice)

“Caught in a heated moment on the road? Remember, safety comes first! Check out our latest video for practical tips on how to handle road rage incidents safely. Stay informed, stay safe,” Bengaluru Police wrote.

The video they shared opens to show a fight between commuters. As the clip progresses, several points appear on the screen, guiding viewers on what to do if they end up in similar situations.

Take a look at this video by Bengaluru Police here:

The video was shared 20 hours ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 3.7 lakh views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further collected nearly 19,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share. While a few praised the police for their post, most accused the cops of not doing anything when such incidents occur. A few claimed that things get more challenging for those who cannot or aren’t fluent in Kannada if they end up in a road rage situation in Bengaluru.

What are your thoughts on this video shared by Bengaluru Police on how to handle a road rage incident?