Cyber cell launches drive to save senior citizens from frauds

With rising cases of senior citizens falling prey to cyber frauds, the Cyber Cell team of Prayagraj police has launched a drive to approach old people and make them aware about different modus operandi of cyber conmen. A workshop underway in Prayagraj. (HT Ohoto)

Cops are taking help from the Senior Citizen’s Council to reach out to elderly people and giving them tips to avoid being duped by the fraudsters.

Cyber cell of Prayagraj police is organising seminars and workshops to raise awareness and control cases of cybercrimes.

The cyber cell officials said focus is being laid on raising awareness regarding cyber crimes as it is the best way to control such incidents.

Prayagraj police cyber cell in-charge Vinod Kumar said during last few weeks, the cyber cell has organised ten seminars under the special cyber awareness drive launched under guidance of ADCP Crime. The drive has been launched with the help of Senior Citizens Council and Pensioners Welfare Association.

Till now Cyber Cell has reached out to over 4000 senior citizens and pensioners and made them aware of the different modus operandi of cyber fraudsters. They were asked not to share any details of their bank accounts, ATM cards or OTPs with any person over the phone. They were provided with cyber helpline numbers and asked to report any such attempt on 1930, he added. Cyber cell in-charge Vinod Kumar said that although cyber fraudsters are targeting persons of every age group, senior citizens are more vulnerable to such frauds, he added.

Cyber cell cop Jai Prakash said the cyber conmen often get data of bank customers and pensioners which they use to mislead and dupe them. Senior citizens have been given detailed information regarding digital arrest and pretexts like online trading, share market investment, KYC update which are usually used by cyber conmen. Moreover, information about the new modus operandi of conmen in which they are calling bank customers posing as crime branch and government officials was also given to senior citizens.