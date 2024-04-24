Delhi Police's witty take on the "look between your keyboard" trend is viral. See post

If you are social media savvy, you must have seen the trend "look between your keyboard". And if you have not, allow us to tell you what it's all about. Everything started with a meme, according to Indy.100, which was posted on 4Chan, an image-based website that lets users post and comment on images anonymously. "Look between T and O on your key bored" was the phrase of a meme that included a K-On character. On a keyboard, the letters Y, U, and I between T and O spell Yui, a character from an anime series which is about girls who form a band through their high school's music club. Since this post went viral, people have been making “look between your keyboard” memes to signify various things. (Also Read: What is 'look between H and L on your keyboard' trend? Swiggy, Blinkit join viral frenzy on X) Snapshot of the tweet by Delhi Police.

As this trend went, numerous people posted on it. Now, the Delhi Police also jumped on the bandwagon of memes. In a witty tweet, they used this trend and warned people about texting while driving.

Delhi Police's X handle wrote, "If you look at your keyboard while driving, the thing between Q and R will meet you with a challan."

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on April 23. Since being posted, it has garnered more than three lakh views. The share also has over 3,000 likes and numerous comments. (Also Read: TikTok trends turn dangerous: 5 viral trends that have left people concerned)

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "The best one. I hope people stop posting this meme. Has become so irritating."

A second shared, "Haha. Catching every trend aptly!"

"@DelhiPolice never fails to leave any trend on social media! The Unique way to guide the public to follow the rules," posted a third.

A fourth commented, "Delhi Police rocks again."

"When law and order speak the language of the generation, it is meant to be understood," said a fifth.

A sixth shared, "Indeed a sarcastic warning."