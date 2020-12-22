Aly Goni says he will leave Jasmin Bhasin if her parents disapprove of him, leaves her in tears

tv

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 10:20 IST

Model Aly Goni and actor Jasmin Bhasin may not openly acknowledge their relationship but the evidence is there for the world to see. On the recent episode of Bigg Boss 14, Aly and Jasmin were seen discussing marriage.

On Monday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14, the rumoured couple was seen together. The two were seen lying on the bed, with Aly resting his head on her belly. On the issue of marriage, Aly was heard saying how he would rather marry his best friend instead of wasting time getting to know another girl.

He reportedly said: “Ab main bahar jaaunga ladki dhoondunga, girlfriend banaunga ya pehle time spent karunga phir pata chale won acchi nikle na... phir itna time dene ke baad nahi laga mera mann... toh uska aur mera hum dono ka time barbaad, so main sochta hoon hoon ki tere saath theek hai apni setting...(As and when I get out of the house, I will begin looking for a girl. We will then spend time together. If I find that I can’t get along with her, then her and my time would have been wasted. Since we get along so well, I might as well...)”. As he said this, Jasmin was spotted blushing.

Later, however, Rakhi Sawant posed a serious question to him - what if her parents refused to accept the match? Aly replied that he would then leave her. He mentioned he would stop talking to Jasmin, adding how he would not go against her parents’ wishes. The statement left Jasmin in tears.

It is clear to the world that they are a couple, despite their attempts to play it down. On a recent Weekend Ka Vaar, a caller had wanted to talk to Aly. He said: “Aap bahot achche jaa rahe ho, Aly bhai. Lage raho aisehi. aage, baahar nikal ke aap ko Valentine bhi milne wala hai (Aly, you are doing good. Keep playing this way; on leaving the house, you will get your Valentine).” As an embarrassed Aly reacted: “Kaun hai? Aap ne dekha hai kya kaheen? (Who is that? Have you seen anyone”, the fan continued: “Sir, achche se dikhai de raha hai (it is quite evident).”

On one of the earlier episodes of the show, Jasmin had asked him to propose to her. Both had agreed that the place was not conducive for such an act and would wait for the show to end. Later, in a conversation with Kashmera Shah, Jasmin had acknowledged that they were in a relationship. “I am lucky that there’s someone who loves me so much. We have a three-year-long relationship. Whatever he says, it happens.”

