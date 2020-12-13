e-paper
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin asks Aly Goni to propose to her, he says ‘wait till the show ends’

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin asks Aly Goni to propose to her, he says ‘wait till the show ends’

Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are rumoured to be dating and they recently talked about a marriage proposal.

tv Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 16:53 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin asked Aly Goni to propose to her, while on the show.
Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin asked Aly Goni to propose to her, while on the show.
         

Rumoured couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, who are currently seen on Bigg Boss 14, discussed their relationship in Saturday’s episode. Ever since Aly walked out of the show hosted by Salman Khan, guests and contestants have been telling Jasmin how much he loves her.

On Saturday’s episode, Jasmin was seen asking Aly why he never proposed to her. “Why have you never asked me? This thing that people keep telling me. Everyone has been talking about it, whoever comes to the house tells me that you love me, and care for me.” Aly responded, “What should I say? Do you not understand? I am not the type of person who will express much. You should know, you should understand. Do I have to spell out everything?”

Jasmin then asked him, “Do you want me to propose to you?” Aly casually said, “Try kar le, kya pata. Try kar le ek baar (You should try once).” When Jasmin smiled at him, he added, “Yaha pe nahi yaar! Yaha nahi karna tamasha. Bahar nikal ke dekhenge (I do not want any scene in the house now. We will get to it when we are outside).”

 

Also read: Shilpa Shirodkar opens up on her struggles in Bollywood: ‘Mithun Da was instrumental in my jinxed tag to be wiped out’

Before Aly’s entry in the house, Jasmin was seen crying, earlier this week, as she told Vikas Gupta that she missed Aly a lot. During a heartfelt discussion with Vikas, Jasmin said she had been “a little off” since Aly left the game. Vikas had asked her to open up and be happy. Jasmin also said that things were fine when Aly was not in the house and she was carrying on her own. However, after having enjoyed and spent a great time with him on the show, she missed him a lot, Jasmin added.

