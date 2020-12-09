Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin cries as she talks about Aly Goni, he says ‘we are very close’

tv

Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant and actor Aly Goni has said he is very close to rumoured girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin. Jasmin entered Salman Khan’s reality show on the premiere night and Aly later made a wild card entry.

While they have never admitted to being in a relationship, Aly and Jasmin were seen sharing a close bond on the show. Both had previously said that he came on the show because he could not watch her cry on TV.

Aly told Times of India in an interview, “We are the same with each other in real life. It was amazing for me to spend more time with her inside the house. Jab aap logon ke saath close hote ho aur unke saath itna time spend karne ko milta hai, toh woh bahut achcha lagta hai. And we are very close.”

He also claimed the decision to quit Bigg Boss was not difficult because he left the house so that she could stay in the game. “I am happy that I could save Jasmin. Agar uski jagah koi aur hota toh I don’t know kya hota. I really gave my best and I am happy. I am sad ki aise jana pada, par mere dimag mein bas usko save karne ka tha.”

On Tuesday’s episode, Jasmin was seen crying as she told Vikas Gupta that she missed Aly a lot. When Vikas was having a heartfelt discussion with her, asking her to open up and be happy, she said that she realised she has been a little “off since Aly left the house”. Jasmin also said that things were fine when Aly was not in the house and she was carrying on her own. However, after having enjoyed and spent a great time with him on the show, she missed him a lot, Jasmin added.

