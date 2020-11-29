Ankita Lokhande to pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput at Zee Rishte Awards with dance performance: ‘From me to you’

tv

Actor Ankita Lokhande is practising hard for an upcoming dance performance at the Zee Rishte Awards. What makes it special is that the performance will also be her tribute to her ex-boyfriend late Sushant Singh Rajput.

Ankita shared a video sneak peek into her practice session on Instagram on Saturday. It showed her at a dance studio, rehearsing her steps with a partner. Ankita wrote in the caption that it was a painful experience. “This time it’s very different and difficult to perform. From me to u. t’s painful !!!! #sushantsinghrajput #manavarchana #ankitalokhande #zeerishteawards2020 #tribute #pavitrarishta,” she wrote.

Her fans showered her with words of encouragement. “This time it hurts. I wish he was there, on the other side,” read a comment. “Really excited to see this tribute for@shushantsinghrajput,” read another comment. Another fan wrote, “Yes damn difficult it is to see u dance to such a nice tune without ssr......justice for ssr.”

Ankita was in a six-year relationship with Sushant that ended in 2016. They starred together in ZeeTV serial Pavitra Rishta, where they fell for each other. Sushant later dated actor Rhea Chakraborty and Ankita is currently in a relationship with Vicky Jain.

Sushant died by suicide in June this year. Ankita was among the most vocal celebrities, demanding justice for his death and seeking CBI investigation into the suicide case.

Ankita’s advocacy of Sushant’s case has landed her in trouble too. Earlier this year, reports appeared that Sushant had been paying the EMIs for the flat that the two had bought when they were together. Ankita had refuted the claims and shared her bank account statements to show that the said EMIs were getting deducted from her account.

Ankita was criticised by VJ Shibani Dandekar for her stance on Rhea. Shibani had called Ankita a person wanting ‘2 seconds fame’. Ankita had replied saying that she was proud of being a TV actor, if that was the reason she was being run down.

