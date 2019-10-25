Bigg Boss 13 preview day 25: Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz have fist fight, Paras Chhabra says ‘let contract go to hell, evict me’

tv

As Bigg Boss 13 nears its first finale, minor face-offs have turned into full-blown storms inside the house. The channel has released a new promo that shows absolute mayhem in the kitchen area with several contestants running after each other to beat them. It also hints at a mid-week eviction.

The promo shows Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz in a fist fight in the kitchen area, breaking things coming in their way. Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill can be seen trying to intervene and stop the fight.

It later shows Paras Chhabra sitting in the confession room, saying, “If you want a dangal in the house, do it.” He later says, “Let the contract go to hell, call me right now.”

Rashami can be seen telling Bigg Boss not to pacify them. She hints at certain contestants, “These people are not mentally stable, I pity them.” The clip also shows Devoleena Bhattacharjee crying heavily and telling Bigg Boss not to compare her “with this dirt”. Shehnaaz, too, is seen sobbing in silence and saying that she doesn’t want to part of the show anymore.

Meanwhile, the viewers stood divided over the big fight in the Bigg Boss house. Naming Devoleena, a viewer wrote, “This whole mess has been started by her. Khaana chupati hain so that Asim and co don’t get anything to eat. And baad mein aise nautanki karti hain jaise ki kuch kiya hi na ho (The whole mess has been started by Devoleena so that Asim and company don’t get anything to eat. And then she behaves as if she hasn’t done anything ).” One more user said, “Devoleena ka Gopi Wala acting started...She is telling RashamiDesai we hv to live in this dirt...then overacting not to compare herself to some dirt..She is one who starts all dirt...nd now sitting happily shedding crocodile tears.”

Another supported Asim and wrote, “Here #AsimRiaz anger was justified after continuous poking by Paras gang. After all there is a limit ek insaan kitna bardasht kare.” A viewer said in jest, “Lol... maybe its first time in the BiggBoss history that almost everyone wants to leave the house.”

Will this mayhem lead makers to evict one of the contestants ahead of the Weekend Ka Waar?

