Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan retaliates to Nikki Tamboli’s taunts, says Jaan is her ‘naukar’ and Kavita is her ‘cheli’

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 14:49 IST

A new promo video for Wednesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 shows Eijaz Khan getting into an argument with Nikki Tamboli, and taking potshots at Jaan Kumar Sanu and Kavita Kaushik in the process.

The video began with Eijaz complaining about having to do the dishes, and telling Rahul Vaidya and Abhinav Shukla that while Nikki might think of herself as a heroine, she’s actually a ‘circus clown’. Nikki shot back by saying that Eijaz likes playing the victim card.

Eijaz snapped back at Nikki by taking potshots at her allies, Jaan and Kavita. He called Jaan her ‘naukar (servant)’ and Kavita her ‘cheli (follower)’. “Usko bhi bol tere kapde istri karne ko or makeup karne ko tera (tell her to iron your clothes and do your makeup),” Eijaz told Nikki.

Kavita told Nikki that Eijaz plays the ‘victim card’ because he knows that he is a ‘jhootha victim (false victim)’. Eijaz warned Nikki to not listen to Kavita, and said, “Tu bhi barbaad hogi saath mein Nikki, yaad rakh (you will also be ruined Nikki, remember this).”

Eijaz and Nikki’s animosity began during her first stint in the house. They butted heads over their perceived friendship. Kavita recently returned to the show after being briefly evicted.

“Eijaz Khan’s real face has been exposed,” she had said in an interview to The Times of India. “How he is playing the victim card, using people and the girl who was so attached to him Pavitra (Punia) ran behind him to beat him up. So, all the people who were acting smart and were trying to get their two minutes of fame by using my name, now know Eijaz’s real face.”

