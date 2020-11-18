e-paper
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik upset with her ‘negative’ portrayal, says Salman Khan is ‘not interested’ in hearing her out

Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik upset with her ‘negative’ portrayal, says Salman Khan is ‘not interested’ in hearing her out

Kavita Kaushik said that she is being shown in a negative light on Bigg Boss 14 and even host Salman Khan has judged her on the basis of what is aired. She added that he ‘doesn’t seem interested’ in hearing her out.

tv Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 09:31 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kavita Kaushik with Salman Khan.
Bigg Boss 14 wild card contestant Kavita Kaushik, who has grabbed eyeballs with her fiery temper, is upset with her ‘negative’ portrayal on the show. She said that even host Salman Khan is ‘not interested’ in listening to her side or understanding her.

On Tuesday’s episode, Kavita told Rubina Dilaik, “Salman sir poora 24 ghanta thodi dekhte hai. Woh bhi toh wohi part dekhte hai jo episode mein aata hai. Woh bhi apni judgment usi cheez pe banate hai. Aur main unki ek-ek expression, ek-ek line jo woh bolte hain, main bhanp gayi hoon ki main kaisi dikh rahi hoon (Salman sir does not watch all 24 hours, he just watches whatever is shown in each episode and forms a judgment. I can understand from his expressions and statements how I must be looking in the show).”

Kavita said that she thought at least Salman will understand her but he is apathetic towards her. “Main yeh soch ke aayi thi ki aur koi nahi toh mujhe Salman sir samjhenge (Before coming on the show, I thought that at least Salman sir would understand me, if not anyone else). But he is not interested. Toh main phir kiske liye (Then what am I here for)…?,” she asked.

During a different conversation, Kavita told Rubina, Abhinav Shukla and Nikki Tamboli that only her outbursts will be shown, and not the provocation that led to it. She said that she is not given a chance to present her side and even Salman praises Eijaz Khan.

“Kya yeh game fair hai? Kya mujhe koi mauka milta hai ki main apna paksh rakhoon? Salman sir tak ke saamne rakhti hoon, he doesn’t seem interested. Woh toh Eijaz ko bolte hai, ‘Arre, aap bohot achche jaa rahe hai.’ Toh main kisko bolun (Is this a fair game? Do I get a chance to present my side? When I try to tell Salman sir about my side of the story, he doesn’t seem interested. In fact, he compliments Eijaz’s game. So whom should I air my grievances to)?,” she asked.

In an earlier episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman walked off stage, irked by Kavita’s fight with Eijaz. Recently, Kavita complained to Salman about Eijaz’s abusive language towards her.

Before Kavita entered Bigg Boss 14, she was rumoured to have a close rapport with Salman. However, she refuted the news in an interview with Hindustan Times. “I wouldn’t call it a close rapport, no. Salman and his family including Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Salim (Khan) uncle and Helen aunty have seen FIR. Salim uncle had invited me over for lunch and he told me, ‘We really enjoy your show.’ They have been very gracious to me by hosting a feast for me just because they liked the show,” she said.

“I just have that little equation, you may say. I am very thankful for this gracious gesture which made a simple artist feel like a queen. Other than that, there is no friendship or anything. I wish there was, but there isn’t,” she added.

