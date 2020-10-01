e-paper
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla give a peek into premiere episode of Salman Khan’s show

Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla give a peek into premiere episode of Salman Khan’s show

Bigg Boss 14: Check out pictures from the premiere of Salman Khan’s show as Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan shoot their portions and tease fans with the first look.

tv Updated: Oct 01, 2020 14:44 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Bigg Boss 14 premiere first look: Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla share pics.
Bigg Boss 14 premiere first look: Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla share pics.
         

Even as fans gear up for the premiere of the much-awaited Bigg Boss 14 on October 3, Saturday, former contestant Hina Khan and past season winners Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla have shared their first look from the event. These former contestants will be seen as guests on the upcoming season of the show that is hosted by Salman Khan.

Sidharth shared a picture of himself dressed in black and wrote, “Shoot mode on!.”

 

Gauahar shared a collage of her gorgeous pictures dressed in white and golden coloured dress. She captioned them as, “Watch me on 3rd of oct 9 pm! @colorstv #biggboss14 @iamkenferns killing it with my outfit! As usual ! My lucky charm ! #PureGold #Gau #Crazylot #Alhamdulillah.”

 

Sharing a glam picture in colourful top and silver boots, Hina wrote on Instagram, “Ab Scene Paltega #BiggBoss14GrandPremiere @iamkenferns.”

Bigg Boss 14 was launched at a virtual press conference last month and Gauahar, Sidharth and Hina were also a part of the event. Their roles are yet to be defined for the upcoming seasons, but the show makers have posted promos featuring them.

Gauahar had suggested she’d make rules this year while Hina and Sidharth are yet to reveal any of their secrets.

 

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister reacts to report that Rhea Chakraborty met actor on June 13: ‘A game changer’

At the launch, Salman had said, “The last season of Bigg Boss was such a success that we had to extend it. And just a few weeks later, the entire world became like the Bigg Boss house. The only difference was, everyone was confined to their own homes and following their own Bigg Boss rules.”

