Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan brings glamour to new promo, says she will be the one making rules this year

tv

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 19:33 IST

Television actor Gauahar Khan has shared a new promo for the upcoming 14th season of hit reality show, Bigg Boss. The short video features Gauahar as she dances to an 80s song and teases what is to come in the new season.

Gauahar is seen in a white top and shorts combo, dancing to ‘Tirchi Topi Wale’. She says “I followed all the rules last time, this time, I will make them.” Gauahar captioned her post, “Winning #Biggboss7 was the highlight, #nostalgia as I enter #BB14 ! #Alhamdulillah 7 saal , abhi bhi bemisaal ! #Gau #crazylot #gratitude@colorstv 3rd of October! See u there.”

Gauahar was crowned the winner of Bigg Boss season 7. She has since been closely associated with the show and vigorously tweets her opinion of the contestants and the show every year.

In an earlier teaser video, Gauahar was seen all dressed up in a sky blue ruffled gown, sitting on a chair placed on a huge chess board. She talked about how she has always supported the truth and walked the path of righteousness. She claimed that surviving the 2020 lockdown makes one feel confident about overcoming any difficulty but nothing would be easy in the upcoming season which is all set to bring an unexpected storm. The video ends with Bigg Boss host Salman Khan saying, “Bigg Boss denge 2020 ko jawab.”

The show will have its grand premiere on October 3 at 9pm. Salman Khan will return as the show’s host.

Colors TV had earlier shared a picture of Salman mopping the floor to promote the show. The caption read, “Salman says everyone is bored of shuttling between home and work. But not to phikar as life is about to change with Bigg Boss’s power-packed entertainment coming for their rescue.”

Salman said at the online event, in Hindi, “The last season of Bigg Boss was such a success that we had to extend it. And just a few weeks later, the entire world became like the Bigg Boss house. The only difference was, everyone was confined to their own homes and following their own Bigg Boss rules.”

“Now, you must be thinking, how will Bigg Boss 14 give a befitting reply to 2020. Whatever you missed during the lockdown, will be in Bigg Boss 14. We are leaving no stone unturned. This will be a dream-come-true season. After eating home-cooked food for so long, you must be dying to eat outside food. Those who are used to visiting a spa, when was the last time you enjoyed a spa treatment? When was the last time you watched a film in a theatre, eating popcorn and samosa? When was the last time you shopped to your heart’s content? The Bigg Boss house has a restaurant, spa, theatre and mall, and is fully equipped to give a befitting reply to 2020,” he added.

