Bigg Boss Tamil: Pradeep Antony slaps Kavin Raj, fans say channel stooping low for TRPs. Watch video

tv

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 19:36 IST

Actor Pradeep Antony, who recently entered Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house as a friend of Kavin Raj, has slapped the latter and fans are targeting the show makers of creating false sympathy for Kavin.

In a video shared by Vijay TV that airs Bigg Boss Tamil 3, Pradeep is seen slapping Kavin. An IBTimes report claimed that Pradeep slapped Kavin inside the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house, and quoted Pradeep as saying, “For playing the game without dignity, for the shameful behaviour you did here and for breaking the trust of the people who believed in you, I am going to do something. If you emerge victorious, you can hit me back.”

In same video clip, Pradeep and Kavin are seen hugging each other later.

While fans are divided over the incident, co-contestants Vanitha and Losliya were shocked.

One fan reacted to the video and wrote, “Kavin is an emotional fool. He doesn’t deserve this. I know he is his friend. He know him well but this is not acceptable.”

Also read: Dream Girl movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana delivers yet another gem

Another slammed the channel for stooping low for the sake of TRPs: “This barbaric act shall be between #Kavin and his friend in private. His friend may have all that liberty but not in front of media/public. Everybody testing that young man’s emotional quotient? Never expected. @vijaytelevision to stoop down to this level for TRP.”

“Hope this is not a strategy by @vijaytelevision to make #Kavin the title winner of the BB3..#Biggboss3tamil,” another user wrote.

A fan also slammed Pradeep for the act and tweeted, “Do you think by slapping #Kavin will change? He is not a 2 year old to get hit for what he had done. He can use his brain to think. Everyone supporting what his friend did. In reality do you go slap your friends around for making mistakes?”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 19:35 IST