Bigg Boss Tamil 3: Kasthuri Shankar enters the house post Saravanan’s exit

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 13:43 IST

Actor Kasthuri Shankar is the latest entrant to enter the third season of Bigg Boss Tamil. In a promo video released earlier today by Star Vijay, Kasturi was shown officially joining the house.

Following the elimination of actor Saravanan and Reshma Pasupuleti, the number of contestants in the house has come down to 10. Kasthuri is the eleventh entrant in the house and joins the show halfway into the season.

Kasthuri had recently reacted to the rumours of her wild card entry in the show. She went on to neither confirm nor deny her participation.

Best remembered for playing Kamal Haasan’s sister in Indian and last seen playing a cameo in Tamil spoof comedy Tamizh Padam 2, Kasthuri enjoys a strong fan base in South.

The third season of Bigg Boss Tamil went on air on June 23. The show marked the return of actor-filmmaker-politician Kamal Haasan as its host for the third time.

When the show was launched in 2017 with Haasan as its host, it attracted the wrath of some fringe groups who were against the show, citing that it affects Tamil culture. Soon after the protests, Haasan said in a media interaction that Bigg Boss is as necessary as cricket in India.

“I’m not answerable to the people who filed the complaint. I’m not worried about the case. I have immense faith in law and in our government. I don’t think Bigg Boss is tarnishing Tamil culture. I have done kissing scenes in the past. Perhaps, they are seeking my arrest late.” He went on to add that the fringe group hasn’t watched any similar shows that are being aired for over a decade on Indian television.

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 13:42 IST