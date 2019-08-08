Bigg Boss Tamil 3: Saravanan’s sudden exit leaves Sandy, Kavin in tears, Kasthuri expected to enter show

tv

The exit of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant Saravanan came as a shock to the housemates who got emotional at his unexpected eviction from the show. Saravanan was thrown out of the house in the middle of the episode for confessing that he used to take buses just to grope women during his college days.

The housemates were not aware of what made him leave the show all of a sudden and got emotional fearing if his family members were unwell.

Now, actor Kasthuri Shankar is rumoured to enter the show. Talking about the show and its contestants, she told International Business Times in an interview, “Sandy is a blue-eyed boy of Vijay TV. The channel knows in and out of him. It is also aware of his weaknesses. But till today, we have not seen his shortcomings in the show. I feel the channel wants showcase only positive side of him.”

Just before Saravanan’s exit, a luxury budget task was held in the house. Coins with 20, 50, 100 points were thrown out in the garden area and the contestant to collect the maximum points was to be declared the winner of the task and to be exempted from next week’s eviction.

Saravanan had scored the second position in the task with 890 points but was called to the confession room and was asked to leave the house immediately, without even meeting the housemates. On being informed later, the Bigg Boss contestants including Sandy and Kavin broke down on his sudden departure.

According to a report in NDTV, Sandy and Kavin revealed that they had planned to donate their Luxury Task points to Saravanan to save him from next week’s eviction. As per the reports, Saravanan had said on the weekend special episode that he used to take buses in his college days, simply to grope female passengers.

Saravanan had received a lot of flak on Twitter over his comments. Commenting on the same, singer Chinmayi Sripada had tweeted, “A Tamil channel aired a man proudly proclaiming he used the Public Bus Transport system to molest/grope women - to cheers from the audience. And this is a joke. To the audience. To the women clapping. To the molester. Damn.”

A Tamil channel aired a man proudly proclaiming he used the Public Bus Transport system to molest/grope women - to cheers from the audience.



And this is a joke. To the audience. To the women clapping. To the molester.



Damn. https://t.co/kaL7PMDw4u — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) July 27, 2019

