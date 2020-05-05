e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 05, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Delhi HC declines to grant interim stay on airing of Netflix series Hasmukh

Delhi HC declines to grant interim stay on airing of Netflix series Hasmukh

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to grant a stay on the streaming of Netflix series Hasmukh.

tv Updated: May 05, 2020 12:03 IST
Richa Banka
Richa Banka
Hindustan Times
Vir Das in a still from Netflix’s Hasmukh.
Vir Das in a still from Netflix’s Hasmukh.
         

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to grant a stay on the streaming of Hasmukh, a Netflix series, dismissing a plea that had claimed the fictional series maligned the reputation of advocates..

On the last date, the court had reserved it’s order on the interim application which had sought deletion of some parts, especially episode four. The petitioner, advocate Ashutosh Dubey, had contended that the series showed lawyers and the profession in a bad light.

Also read: ‘Hasmukh’s writing could have been much better’: Nikkhil Advani accepts what went wrong with Netfix show

The main suit is still pending and both the parties have been asked to file their replies in this regard. The plea claimed that the series has allegedly portrayed lawyers as thieves, scoundrels, goons and “rapists”.

The petition said that the makers have not only demeaned the advocates, but have the police and politicians. It said that the statements made against the community are highly disparaging, defamatory and bring disrepute to the law profession, lawyers and advocates in the eyes of the general public.

(With PTI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Al Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
Al Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
Zydus Cadila seeks approval to use hepatitis drug for Covid-19 clinical trials
Zydus Cadila seeks approval to use hepatitis drug for Covid-19 clinical trials
Shastri Bhawan partially sealed after law ministry official tests Covid-19 +ve
Shastri Bhawan partially sealed after law ministry official tests Covid-19 +ve
Delhi schoolboy who discussed raping girls on Bois Locker Room chat group questioned
Delhi schoolboy who discussed raping girls on Bois Locker Room chat group questioned
Will produce more aggressive seamers: Akhtar on coaching India pacers
Will produce more aggressive seamers: Akhtar on coaching India pacers
Calculations went for toss, was upset: Sachin during ‘desert storm’
Calculations went for toss, was upset: Sachin during ‘desert storm’
UK new car sales fall to levels last seen in post World War II months
UK new car sales fall to levels last seen in post World War II months
How India fared after easing restrictions
How India fared after easing restrictions
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveKarnataka 1st PUC ResultCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 lockdownTelangana Covid-19 lockdownSensex TodayPetrol priceCovid-19Paatal Lok trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news