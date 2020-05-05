Delhi HC declines to grant interim stay on airing of Netflix series Hasmukh

tv

Updated: May 05, 2020 12:03 IST

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to grant a stay on the streaming of Hasmukh, a Netflix series, dismissing a plea that had claimed the fictional series maligned the reputation of advocates..

On the last date, the court had reserved it’s order on the interim application which had sought deletion of some parts, especially episode four. The petitioner, advocate Ashutosh Dubey, had contended that the series showed lawyers and the profession in a bad light.

The main suit is still pending and both the parties have been asked to file their replies in this regard. The plea claimed that the series has allegedly portrayed lawyers as thieves, scoundrels, goons and “rapists”.

The petition said that the makers have not only demeaned the advocates, but have the police and politicians. It said that the statements made against the community are highly disparaging, defamatory and bring disrepute to the law profession, lawyers and advocates in the eyes of the general public.

