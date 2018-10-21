Ekta Kapoor has the best reaction to Sakshi Tanwar adopting a baby girl. See pic

TV actor Sakshi Tanwar announced on Saturday that she has adopted a baby girl. The actor went on to say in an interview that she has named the nine month old baby Dityaa. Now, her frequent collaborator and TV producer Ekta Kapoor has congratulated Sakshi with a sweet message.

Taking to Instagram, Ekta shared a photo of two of them together and wrote, “Bade ache lagte hai.... Ye Sakshi Ye Priya Ye Parvati aur( dityas) MOM! To u n ur princess have a wonderful journey ! #dityasmom.”

Sakshi and Ekta have worked together in hits such as Bade Achche Lagte Hai and Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki where her names were Priya and Parvati respectively. Bade Achche returned as a web series, much to fan’s delight.

Sharing her happiness, Sakshi told Times of India, “With the blessings of my parents and the support of my family and friends, I have adopted a baby girl who would soon turn 9 months old. I am extremely delighted to share my happiness with you as I welcome the bundle of joy in my life. This is undoubtedly the greatest moment of my life and I and my entire family are elated to embrace Dityaa. She is the answer to all my prayers and I feel blessed to have her in my life.”

Sakshi also made her cinematic debut with Dangal where she played Aamir Khan’s wife; she also has an unreleased film with Sunny Deol, Mohalla Assi.

