Ekta Kapoor shares selfie with Smriti Irani after their barefoot 14 km walk to Siddhivinayak temple, see pic

Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani and TV producer Ekta Kapoor walked barefoot to Mumbai’s famous Siddhivinayak Temple, and later shared a selfie on Instagram. Ekta’s 4-month old son Ravie, born via surrogacy, also joined the two.

Sharing the photo after their 14 km barefoot walk to the temple, Ekta wrote, “14 km to Siddhi Vinayak ke baad ka glow (the glow after 14 km to Siddhi Vinayak)”. Smriti reportedly did the ritual walk to express her gratitude to God for her victory in the recently held general elections.

After Smriti won the elections from Amethi and defeated Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Ekta had congratulated her with a line from her hit show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. “Rishton Ke bhi Roop badalte hain, naye naye saanche Mein dhalte hain, Ek peedhi Aati hai Ek peedhi jaati hai... Banti kahaani Naayi,” she wrote.

Ekta and Smriti go back a long way. The TV and film producer had cast Irani as the lead of her hit TV show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, back in 2000. While Ekta left acting for politics, their friendship continues.

Ahead of the election campaign, Ekta shared a long note in support of Smriti. She wrote, “To my soul sister! Ur one of d loveliest ppl I know ! Although I know nothing about politics I know one thing ...u stand up for wats right n fight for anyone who is marginalised by society! Also I love ur wicked sense of humour!!! ;) maasi happie bday we wait for u in bby after ur hectic months of elections n campaigning!! Lots of love duaaas n wishes from ravioli n me.”

