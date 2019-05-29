Sona Mohapatra gets death threat from a Salman Khan fan, says ‘such mails come regularly from followers of this hero of bad behaviour’

Singer Sona Mohapatra’s outburst against actor Salman Khan has taken a rather ugly turn. A fan of the Bharat actor has sent Sona a death threat and the singer took to Twitter to reveal it.

Sona Mohapatra tweeted about it on Wednesday.

Early on Wednesday, Sona tweeted a screenshot of threat and wrote: “Such & such mails come my way regularly , from the followers of this ‘hero’ of bad behaviour. This beacon of ‘human’ values who inspires such serial toxic behaviour is actually claiming the title of #Bharat , drawing parallels with our great nation, nothing lesser. @NCWIndia.”

In the picture, the text is clearly visible and it reads: “...about Salman Khan from from bloody f***king mouth,i will get into your house and kill you.Its the 1st and final warning you s**t.”

Sona attacked Salman after he made a few disparaging comments on Priyanka Chopra, who left his film Bharat to get married. Not taking kindly to his comments, Sona had put out a series of tweets, slamming Salman. She wrote: “Cus @priyankachopra has better things to do in life, real men to hang out with & more importantly, girls to inspire with her journey.” Calling Salman, the poster child of toxic masculinity, she again wrote: “A showcase & poster child of toxic masculinity. Low brow dig at not only a woman who was not in the room but a disgusting disregard & contempt for the woman & colleague sitting next to him in the same room. Unless we call out such serial bad behaviour, nothing changes, #India .”

Also read: Kajol visits ailing mother Tanuja at Lilavati hospital, a day after the death of father-in-law Veeru Devgan

Cus @priyankachopra has better things to do in life, real men to hang out with & more importantly, girls to inspire with her journey. 🤟🏾🔴 — SONA (@sonamohapatra) May 26, 2019

A showcase & poster child of toxic masculinity. Low brow dig at not only a woman who was not in the room but a disgusting disregard & contempt for the woman & colleague sitting next to him in the same room. Unless we call out such serial bad behaviour, nothing changes, #India .🔴 https://t.co/NuEmOWQl12 — SONA (@sonamohapatra) May 27, 2019

Salman has been promoting his next film, Bharat, where he co-stars with Katrina Kaif. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is set to release on June 5 on the occasion of Eid.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: May 29, 2019 13:17 IST