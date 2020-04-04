Faisal Shaikh reacts to claims of threatening advocate, says ‘some people with dubious intentions spreading false news about me’

tv

Tik Tok star Faisal Shaikh, known as Mr Faisu, has issued a clarification after he landed in a controversy for stepping out to shoot a vide amid lockdown. Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan had even filed a written complaint against Faisal regarding the same.

Faisal has claimed people with wrong intentions are spreading false rumours against him and that he deleted the particular video shot outdoors during lockdown.

His statement read, “As a responsible citizen, I have appealed to my audience on #socialdistancing #stayathome and #lockdown through my videos on Tiktok and Instagram platforms. I continue to support the government’s initiatives to fight this pandemic. At an unprecedented time like this when the world is putting its efforts towards fighting the deadly Coronavirus, it is the need of the hour that we try to be the best version of ourselves, be more empathetic towards others and use our respective mediums to spread awareness, provide support or keep a light atmosphere. In a bid to do the same, I posted a video with the hashtag #socialdistancing which was taken out of context by some people. When it was pointed out to me, I deleted the same immediately. However some people with dubious past and intentions are now spreading false news about me and while I feel it’s best not to engage with them, I need to put the record straight for my fans. I will re-iterate that we should all follow the government’s direction and stay at home and practice social distancing.”

Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan had recently claimed that he was receiving threat calls and abuses after he filed a written complaint against Faisal at Amboli Police Station and the Cyber Crime Cell.

He had told Spotboye in an interview, “Ever since I have submitted my complaint, Faisu has not called me directly. But he is trying to reach out to me through many sources. I am constantly getting calls from his people asking to take the complaint back. I got a call from Dubai also which I can share with you. My Instagram is loaded with abusive comments which is disturbing again and they have also been telling me that this is my personal vendetta which is not true at all or else why would I get their bail done? I have called this out as I was the one to file a PIL in Bombay High Court to ban TikTok last year in November.”

He also alleged, “I have been with them so I know how many fake fan accounts they hold. The abuses and threatening comments that I have been receiving since yesterday are not from fans but their own people.”

