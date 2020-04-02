Advocate files complaint against Tik Tok star Faisal Shaikh, claims receiving threat calls, abuses soon after

bollywood

Tik Tok star Faisal Shaikh has landed in a new controversy as advocate Ali Kaashif Khan has claimed that he has been receiving threat calls and abuses ever since he filed a complaint against Faisal for making a video outdoors amid lockdown.

Ali has filed the written complaint at Amboli Police Station and the Cyber Crime Cell, as per reports. Talking about receiving threats for his acton against Faisal, Ali told Spotboye in an interview, “Ever since I have submitted my complaint, Faisu has not called me directly. But he is trying to reach out to me through many sources. I am constantly getting calls from his people asking to take the complaint back. I got a call from Dubai also which I can share with you. My Instagram is loaded with abusive comments which is disturbing again and they have also been telling me that this is my personal vendetta which is not true at all or else why would I get their bail done? I have called this out as I was the one to file a PIL in Bombay High Court to ban TikTok last year in November. So, anything which is coming across about TikTok, I need to report as it will make my appeal stronger. I don’t bother what people say, I will keep doing what is right”.

Ali believes the threats are not just from random fans but from fake accounts operated by his close aides. He further said, “I have been with them so I know how many fake fan accounts they hold. The abuses and threatening comments that I have been receiving since yesterday are not from fans but their own people.”

Meanwhile, Faisal Shaikh has been sharing home-made videos on Tik Tok. He recently shared a video message for his fans and wrote, “Let’s all be responsible citizens of this country. It’s time to help one another, appreciate and acknowledge all the help around and most importantly, it’s time to be socially distant- stay home, stay safe.” In the video, he has asked his fans to offer food and water to daily wage workers who are walking several kilometres to reach their villages. He has also talked about mental health and asked people to stay in touch with their near and dear ones on phone.

