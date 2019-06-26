Game of Thrones writer George RR Martin praises rival HBO series Chernobyl, wants it to ‘win a truckload of Emmys’

Even as fans voice their dismay over the final season of Game of Thrones, the creator of A Song of Ice and Fire universe, George RR Martin, has backed rival HBO miniseries Chernobyl. “If this one does not win a truckload of Emmys, there is no justice in Hollywood,” he wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

The five-part HBO drama, about the world’s worst nuclear disaster, premiered during the final season of the hit HBO fantasy series, but slowly overtook the poorly reviewed Game of Thrones as HBO’s best reviewed series of 2019. Chernobyl has since become the top rated show on IMDb, outranking GoT and Breaking Bad. It is expected to be a huge success during the awards season.

Martin in his tweet called the series, “Terrifying, exciting, heartbreaking,” and singled out Jared Harris’ performance as Valery Legasov.

Binge-watched @HBO's CHERNOBYL. Terrifying, exciting, heartbreaking. If this one does not win a truckload of Emmys, there is no justice in Hollywood. And special shout out to the talented @JaredHarris for his amazing performance ... pic.twitter.com/07hxV0loj9 — George RR Martin (@GRRMspeaking) June 25, 2019

Game of Thrones, meanwhile, delivered its worst reviewed season ever, receiving a ‘rotten’ 58% score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. There was heated fan backlash first at the direction showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss decided to take the story in, and then at HBO’s decision to submit the worst reviewed episodes for the Emmys.

Martin had previously alluded to their being disagreements regarding the story with Benioff and Weiss, and was not involved in the final six episodes, despite having contributed to previous episodes in the show. Martin is currently writing the final two novels in the A Song of Ice and Fire. “The series has been... not completely faithful. Otherwise, it would have to run another five seasons.” He told Fast Company. “You know, it’s complex. I’m a little sad, actually. I wish we had a few more seasons.”

Hinting that showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss’ creative vision did not match up with his. He said, “It can also be... traumatic. Because sometimes their creative vision and your creative vision don’t match, and you get the famous creative differences thing — that leads to a lot of conflict.”

