Himanshi Khurana shares health update after testing positive for Covid-19 in September: ‘I’m fit n fine now’

tv

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 07:45 IST

Himanshi Khurana of Bigg Boss 13 fame, who had tested positive for Covid-19 last month, has shared a health update. She posted a new picture of herself on Instagram along with an update.

Sharing the picture, in which she is sitting on a couch in a pink night suit, Himanshi wrote, “Thankyou everyone for your good wishes and prayers.. I’m fit n fine now.” Himanshi had herself tested in July as well as a precautionary measure.

Himanshi had informed her fans about testing positive for the coronavirus in a note last month. She had written on Instagram, “I want 2 inform u all dat i hv been tested positive 4 covid-19 even after taking proper precautions. As you all know that i was the part of the protest day before yesterday & d area was crowded so i thought to get d test done before i go for my shoot today evening.”

She added, “I jst wanted to inform people who came in my contact to get ur test done & please take proper precautions in d protest. Its my request to all the people protesting to not forget that we are going through pandemic so please take proper care.”

Himashi had taken part in the countrywide farmers’ protests on September 25. She shared pictures of the farmers and herself from the protests on Twitter and had written, “We all are with our farmers #KisaanFightsForRight @Khalsa_Aid @BawaRanjit @harbhajanmann.” Her boyfriend and Bigg Boss 13 finalist AsimRiaz had lauded her saying, “Well done @iamhimanshikhurana.”

Also read: Akshay Oberoi: ‘If I could, I would just be a stay-at-home dad. I love it’

The actor from Punjab shot to fame with her appearance on Bigg Boss 13. She had entered the house as a wild card. Asim and Himanshi continue to work together and have featured in two music videos --Kalla Sohna Hai and Khayal Rakhya Kar, besides shooting for a new single by Arijit Singh.

Follow @htshowbiz for more