e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Himanshi Khurana shares health update after testing positive for Covid-19 in September: ‘I’m fit n fine now’

Himanshi Khurana shares health update after testing positive for Covid-19 in September: ‘I’m fit n fine now’

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana has said that she is now fit and fine. She had tested positive for the coronavirus last month after taking part in a protest.

tv Updated: Oct 08, 2020 07:45 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Himanshi Khurana has provided a health update.
Himanshi Khurana has provided a health update.
         

Himanshi Khurana of Bigg Boss 13 fame, who had tested positive for Covid-19 last month, has shared a health update. She posted a new picture of herself on Instagram along with an update.

Sharing the picture, in which she is sitting on a couch in a pink night suit, Himanshi wrote, “Thankyou everyone for your good wishes and prayers.. I’m fit n fine now.” Himanshi had herself tested in July as well as a precautionary measure.

 

Himanshi had informed her fans about testing positive for the coronavirus in a note last month. She had written on Instagram, “I want 2 inform u all dat i hv been tested positive 4 covid-19 even after taking proper precautions. As you all know that i was the part of the protest day before yesterday & d area was crowded so i thought to get d test done before i go for my shoot today evening.”

She added, “I jst wanted to inform people who came in my contact to get ur test done & please take proper precautions in d protest. Its my request to all the people protesting to not forget that we are going through pandemic so please take proper care.”

Himashi had taken part in the countrywide farmers’ protests on September 25. She shared pictures of the farmers and herself from the protests on Twitter and had written, “We all are with our farmers #KisaanFightsForRight @Khalsa_Aid @BawaRanjit @harbhajanmann.” Her boyfriend and Bigg Boss 13 finalist AsimRiaz had lauded her saying, “Well done @iamhimanshikhurana.”

 

Also read: Akshay Oberoi: ‘If I could, I would just be a stay-at-home dad. I love it’

The actor from Punjab shot to fame with her appearance on Bigg Boss 13. She had entered the house as a wild card. Asim and Himanshi continue to work together and have featured in two music videos --Kalla Sohna Hai and Khayal Rakhya Kar, besides shooting for a new single by Arijit Singh.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
US Election 2020: Kamala Harris, Mike Pence begin debating racial justice
US Election 2020: Kamala Harris, Mike Pence begin debating racial justice
PM Modi to hand over copies of 132k property titles
PM Modi to hand over copies of 132k property titles
India’s first Covid-19 wave finally recedes
India’s first Covid-19 wave finally recedes
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
I’m not taking vaccine if Donald Trump tells us, says Kamala Harris
I’m not taking vaccine if Donald Trump tells us, says Kamala Harris
Delhi riots: Cops blow cover of own secret witnesses
Delhi riots: Cops blow cover of own secret witnesses
Muzaffarpur accused in JD(U) full list, ex-top cop misses out
Muzaffarpur accused in JD(U) full list, ex-top cop misses out
IPL: Delhi Capitals players emotional after Amit Mishra’s farewell speech 
IPL: Delhi Capitals players emotional after Amit Mishra’s farewell speech 
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid 19 IndiaHathras gang-rape caseBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Nobel Prize for PhysicsRhea ChakrabortyKKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In