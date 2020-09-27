e-paper
Himanshi Khurana tests Covid-19 positive: 'I was the part of farmers' protests and the area was crowded, so got test done'

Himanshi Khurana tests Covid-19 positive: ‘I was the part of farmers’ protests and the area was crowded, so got test done’

Bigg Boss alumnus Himanshi Khurana has tested positive for Covid-19. She revealed her diagnosis on Instagram and said she might have contacted the disease when she was out protesting with the farmers this week.

tv Updated: Sep 27, 2020 13:07 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Himanshi Khurana took part in Friday's farmers' protests.
Himanshi Khurana took part in Friday’s farmers’ protests.
         

Former Bigg Boss contestant Himanshi Khurana has revealed her Covid-19 diagnosis. The actor and model has said that she was a part of the farmers’ protests and got herself tested for coronavirus before joining work, as a precaution.

“I want 2 inform u all dat i hv been tested positive 4 covid-19 even after taking proper precautions. As you all know that i was the part of the protest day before yesterday & d area was crowded so i thought to get d test done before i go for my shoot today evening,” she wrote in a note shared on Instargram.

 
View this post on Instagram

🙏🙏

A post shared by Himanshi Khurana 👑 (@iamhimanshikhurana) on

Himanshi asked anyone who came in contact with her to get checked for Covid-19 as well. “I jst wanted to inform people who came in my contact to get ur test done & please take proper precautions in d protest. Its my request to all the people protesting to not forget that we are going through pandemic so please take proper care,” she added in her note.

Himanshi’s fans prayed for her good health. “Ohh so sad Himanshi mam , please take care of yourselves and do take all precautions we always pray for you lots of love from Rashamians Do take all necessary medicines and all precautions,” wrote one. “Take good care of yourself and you’ll be fine soon,” read another comment.

 

Himashi took part in the countrywide farmers’ protests on September 25. She shared pictures of the farmers and herself from the protests on Twitter and wrote, “We all are with our farmers #KisaanFightsForRight @Khalsa_Aid @BawaRanjit @harbhajanmann.”

Her courage was lauded by boyfriend Asim Riaz, whom she met on Bigg Boss. “Well done @iamhimanshikhurana,” he wrote has he shared her post on Instagram.

