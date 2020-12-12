Inside Punit J Pathak-Nidhi Singh’s wedding: Bharti Singh dances with the couple

tv

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 11:27 IST

Choreographer and actor Punit J Pathak married girlfriend Nidhi Moony Singh at a grand wedding on Friday in Lonavala. The wedding was attended by their family, friends and industry colleagues including Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa and actor Yashaswini Dayama.

The couple had earlier got engaged in August. Punit and Nidhi gave a sneak peek of their wedding on social media. Bharti also took to social media to wish the happy couple. “Congratulations my favourite couple @punitjpathakofficial @nidhimoonysingh #happylife #married,” she wrote on Instagram with photos from the wedding.

Punit and Nidhi chose to twin in pink for their wedding ceremony. While she wore a blush pink lehenga, he was seen in a light pink sherwani. Other videos show them dancing with their friends at the celebrations. Punit had said about his wedding in an earlier interview, “Nothing can be better than getting hitched to your best friend.”

Punit came in the spotlight with the second season of reality show Dance India Dance, in which he was the second runner-up. He was a choreographer for several seasons of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and has also been a part of other dance reality shows including Dance Plus, Dance Champions and India’s Next Superstars. Last year, he participated in the adventure reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, and emerged as the winner.

In 2013, Punit made his Bollywood debut with Remo D’Souza’s ABCD: Any Body Can Dance. He has also acted in ABCD 2 and Nawabzaade. His most recent release was Street Dancer 3D, in which he played Varun’s elder brother and a dancer, who gets injured during a dance battle and is left bedridden. The film also starred Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudeva, Nora Fatehi and Raghav Juyal.