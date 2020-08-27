e-paper
Home / TV / Punit Pathak gets engaged to Nidhi Moony Singh, Varun Dhawan showers love. See pics

Punit Pathak gets engaged to Nidhi Moony Singh, Varun Dhawan showers love. See pics

Punit Pathak exchanged rings with his girlfriend, Nidhi Moony Singh, on Wednesday. His Street Dancer 3D co-star Varun Dhawan was all heart.

tv Updated: Aug 27, 2020 08:05 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Punit Pathak got engaged to Nidhi Moony Singh on Wednesday.
Punit Pathak got engaged to Nidhi Moony Singh on Wednesday.
         

Dancer and actor Punit Pathak got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Nidhi Moony Singh, on Wednesday. He took to his Instagram page to share pictures from his engagement ceremony and called it the ‘beginning of always’.

“To the beginning of ALWAYS! I sixth sense you @nidhimoonysingh. PC : @tanmayechaudhary. #ENGAGED,” he wrote in the caption of his posts.

In the pictures, Punit is seen wearing a green floral print kurta with beige pyjamas, while Nidhi is dressed in a yellow and red saree. The two of them are seen smiling for the camera, as they show off their engagement rings.

Congratulatory messages poured in for the happy couple. Choreographer Terence Lewis commented, “So happy for you two! Congrats Punit! Stay blessed!” Actor Varun Dhawan, who worked with Punit in ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3D, dropped heart emojis on the post. Singer and television host Aditya Narayan wrote, “Arre arre! Congratulations,” followed by a number of heart emojis. Others, including actors Mouni Roy, Esha Gupta and Gauahar Khan, also wished them.

 

 

 

Also read | Happy birthday Neha Dhupia: When Karan Johar screamed ‘are you blind’ at her, made her realise love for Angad Bedi

Punit came in the spotlight with the second season of reality show Dance India Dance, in which he was the second runner-up. He was a choreographer for several seasons of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and has also been a part of other dance reality shows including Dance Plus, Dance Champions and India’s Next Superstars. Last year, he participated in the adventure reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, and emerged as the winner.

In 2013, Punit made his Bollywood debut with Remo D’Souza’s ABCD: Any Body Can Dance. He has also acted in ABCD 2 and Nawabzaade. His most recent release was Street Dancer 3D, in which he played Varun’s elder brother and a dancer, who gets injured during a dance battle and is left bedridden. The film also starred Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudeva, Nora Fatehi and Raghav Juyal.

