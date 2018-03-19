Kapil Sharma’s salvo at Sunil Grover: I am a dumb emotional, you know when and how to play

Days before TV star Kapil Sharma makes his comeback on Sony with Family Time With Kapil, old controversies have returned to haunt him. A few days ago, his friend-turned-foe and former colleague Sunil Grover claimed that Kapil never approached him to be a part of the new show and Kapil lost his cool on social media. A day after this public fight on Twitter, once again triggering fans to take sides, Kapil decided to play “humble” and he tweeted that Sunil knows “when and how to play: “The thing is u r smarter then me. u know when n how to play .. n I am a dumb emotional,” Kapil tweeted. Kapil and Sunil have been at loggerheads ever since an inebriated show host fought with his most famous cast member on a flight last March.

The thing is u r smarter then me. u know when n how to play .. n I am a dumb emotional. — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 18, 2018

They were both a part of The Kapil Sharma at the time. Sunil first left the show, without blaming or announcing anything and several comedians from the show followed him. Months after the incident, The Kapil Sharma Show was pulled off air amid rumours of bad ratings and Kapil’s unprofessional behaviour.

Kapil is now all set for a comeback with a new show, titled Family Time With Kapil Sharma, on the same channel. As fans of the duo requested Sunil to join Kapil on the show, the comedian-actor said over the weekend that he had not been approached. “Bhai aap jaise kuch aur log bhi mujhse same poochte hain. Lekin mujhe iss show ke liye KOI call nahin aaya. Mera phone number bhi same hai. Intezar kar Ke ab maine kuch aur sign kar liya kal. Aap logon ki duaon se ek achhe project Ke sath juda hoon. Jaldi aapke samne Aata hoon,” Sunil wrote.

Bhai aap jaise kuch aur log bhi mujhse same poochte hain. Lekin mujhe iss show ke liye KOI call nahin aaya. Mera phone number bhi same hai.

Intezar kar Ke ab maine kuch aur sign kar liya kal. Aap logon ki duaon se ek achhe project Ke sath juda hoon. Jaldi aapke samne Aata hoon🙏 https://t.co/t6n04SxtMK — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) March 16, 2018

Sunil’s tweet triggered a chain reaction and Kapil took to Twitter to announce that he called Sunil “100 times” but did not get any response. Kapil also labelled Sunil as liar. ”Yes .. he is lying .. I called him 100 times n sent my people to his home .. even I went to his home to meet him for the show .. but now I will not let anybody take any advantage on my name .. enough is enough....Paji I called u more then 100 times n came to ur house to meet u twice .. every time u were out for some show n all .. pls don’t spread rumors that I didn’t call u,” Kapil wrote.

Yes .. he is lying .. I called him 100 times n sent my people to his home .. even I went to his home to meet him for the show .. but now I will not let anybody take any advantage on my name .. enough is enough — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018

Paji I called u more then 100 times n came to ur house to meet u twice .. every time u were out for some show n all .. pls don’t spread rumors that I didn’t call u. — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018

Kapil also expressed his anger over Sunil taking everything out in the public: “Ab saari baat Twitter pe hogi.. nothing personal .. bahut ho gya.”

Ab saari baat Twitter pe hogi.. nothing personal .. bahut ho gya — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 17, 2018

And Sunil Grover, too, wasn’t in any mood to take things lying down this time. He has responded to Kapil’s allegations with a long post, insisting that he has not been approached for Kapil’s new show.

Grover also said, “Kidnee 2 aur liver 1 hee hai. Take care of your health,” an apparent jibe at Kapil’s infamous drinking habits. Kapil has already shot for the pilot episode of his new show with Ajay Devgn. If the show is successful then he might not regret Sunil Grover’s absence on it.

