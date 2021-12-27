e-paper
Home / TV / Karan Patel shares first glimpse of daughter Mehr’s face: ‘Even with my eyes closed, all I see is only you’

Karan Patel shares first glimpse of daughter Mehr’s face: ‘Even with my eyes closed, all I see is only you’

Karan Patel shared the first glimpse of his daughter Mehr’s face in a new Instagram post, along with a sweet note on father-daughter love. See it here.

tv Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 15:26 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karan Patel and his daughter, Mehr.
Karan Patel and his daughter, Mehr.
         

After hiding his baby girl Mehr’s face on social media for more than a year, actor Karan Patel finally gave his Insta-fam a glimpse of her angelic face. He shared a picture of them gazing lovingly at each other and said that he can see her even with his eyes closed.

“Even with my eyes closed, all i see is only you my love .... #DaddyDaughterThing #RabDiMehr #MehrKaranPatel,” he captioned his Instagram post, which has garnered close to one lakh likes in less than a day.

Karan limited the comments on the post. However, many of his industry colleagues showered love on the adorable photo. “Sab se pyaari (The most lovable),” actor Divyanka Tripathi commented. “Aawwleyyyy so cuteee, she looks exactly like you pappannnn,” actor Krishna Mukherjee wrote. Divyanka and Krishna starred alongside Karan in the popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

“Love for papa is so evident on mehrs face.. omg ... million dollar pic,” actor Shalin Bhanot commented. “Dude... That’s beautiful,” actor Karanvir Bohra, who recently welcomed his third child, wrote.

 

Mehr turned one earlier this month, and Karan and his wife, actor Ankita Bhargava, celebrated the milestone with a wildlife-themed party.

Also read: Haarsh Limbachiyaa takes indirect dig at ongoing drugs investigation, says ‘these days people visit me early in the morning’

In his birthday post for Mehr, Karan wrote, “Our princess, our lifeline, our #RabDiMehr is now a 1 year old. Thankyou god for blessing us with Mehr and thankyou Mehr for choosing us as your parents .... love for me now has a totally different meaning and that’s you my baby girl. #DaddysDaughter #DaughtersAreTheBest #HappyOneYearMehr.”

Last year, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Karan expressed his desire to be the ‘best dad’ to Mehr. “Now that I have a daughter, I want to break taboos that fathers are protective about their daughters. I think, if you give your daughters enough freedom, education and guidance, you don’t have to worry about them,” he said, claiming that ‘daughters are more level-headed, sane and trustworthy than sons’.

