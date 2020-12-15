Inside Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava’s daughter Mehr’s birthday party: Cake, balloons and ‘love unparalleled’

tv

Television actors Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava celebrated their daughter Mehr’s first birthday with an intimate bash. They took to their respective Instagram accounts to wish her on her special day as well as share pictures from the party.

Karan shared a picture of him and Ankita, who held Mehr, posing in front of a two-tier wildlife-themed birthday cake. However, the little one’s face was turned away from the camera.

“Our princess, our lifeline, our #RabDiMehr is now a 1 year old. Thankyou god for blessing us with Mehr and thankyou Mehr for choosing us as your parents .... love for me now has a totally different meaning and that’s you my baby girl. #DaddysDaughter #DaughtersAreTheBest #HappyOneYearMehr,” he wrote in his caption.

Ankita called Mehr her ‘chidiya (little bird)’ and wrote, “Thank you for choosing me as your Mother! I will do everything I can, AND MORE to be worthy of You. I pray to God that I get you as my daughter in all the lifetimes ahead too! Every cell in my body Loves You like crazy ! Reach for the stars and make your own Constellation My Love ! Godbless You Inna Saara ! #happybirthday #14thdecember #latepost #firstbirthday #rabbdimehr.”

In another post, Ankita shared a picture of her and Karan gazing lovingly at Mehr and wrote, “Love,Unparalleled!”

Last year, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Karan expressed his desire to be the ‘best dad’ to Mehr. “Now that I have a daughter, I want to break taboos that fathers are protective about their daughters. I think, if you give your daughters enough freedom, education and guidance, you don’t have to worry about them,” he said, adding, “Daughters are more level-headed, sane and trustworthy than sons. Fail hoke pitne ke kisse sirf beton ke hote hain, betiyon ke kabhi sune hain kya (We have only heard stories of sons failing and getting beaten up, have you ever heard such stories about daughters)?”

