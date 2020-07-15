Karan Patel’s wife Ankita Bhargava shares adorable photo as daughter Mehr turns 7 months old

tv

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 06:47 IST

Television actor Ankita Bhargava, wife of television actor Karan Patel, shared a cute photo with her daughter Mehr as she turned seven months old on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “Happy Seven My Lil Cub #sevenmonthsold #littlecub #rabbdimehr.”

In the picture, Ankita was seen sitting on a glass table, with Mehr in her arms. The baby’s face was not visible in the photo. “Please ma’am.. Just want to see her once,” one fan wrote, along with a series of heart-eyes emojis. “Awww Cutie Happy 7 months Angel #RabbDiMehr God Bless,” another wrote.

Last month, Ankita opened up about suffering a miscarriage before Mehr was born, and how it was devastating for her and Karan. “We cried every night before sleeping... at the smallest of things... it could be someones baby shower invitation,A baby crying on tv,An expecting couple on some Netflix series,Baby commercials,A doggie having babies... Anything!,” she wrote.

Ankita called Karan her ‘biggest strength’ during that phase and said that he ‘held (her) together’. She added that she could never find any answers to why she lost her unborn child, but when they were blessed with a baby, she could only express gratitude. “We have named her ‘Mehr’ : God’s Blessing. And when i took her in my arms all I could say was... ‘Thank God For your Kindness,’” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Karan tested negative for Covid-19 recently. He was tested after his Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Parth Samthaan was diagnosed with the coronavirus. “Karan Patel’s swab test has come out negative and all is good. He requests all to stay safe and get their tests done even if mild symptoms. Better to be safe than sorry,” his publicist said in a statement.

