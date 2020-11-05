e-paper
Home / TV / Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Nazia Nasim is the first crorepati of the season, watch Amitabh Bachchan’s reaction in promo

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Nazia Nasim is the first crorepati of the season, watch Amitabh Bachchan’s reaction in promo

Kaun Banega Crorepati will get its first crorepati of the season on November 11. Watch Amitabh Bachchan’s reaction in a new promo video for the episode here.

tv Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 21:58 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Nazia Nasim is the first crorepati of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12.
Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 will get its first ‘crorepati’ this week, a new promo video has revealed. The episode will be aired on November 11.

The short video, shared on the Sony TV Twitter page shows Delhi-based communications manager Nazia Nasim sitting across host Amitabh Bachchan, who applauds her knowledge. “What an incredible game you have played,” Amitabh says in the video, as we’re shown glimpses of tense moments, including the host yelling, “Ek crore!” in celebration.

 

Confetti falls from the ceiling, as Nazia gasps in shock at her achievement. “Yeh bade mushkil prashn the, jahan aapki nazar gayi, woh ekdum sahi thi (These were difficult questions, but your instinct was spot on),” Amitabh tells Nazia. The 30-second video ends with Amitabh proceeding to ask her the 16th question, for Rs 7 crore.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 launched on September 28. This season, several changes have been introduced, mostly in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. One of the first changes was that instead of going to different cities, the auditions were conducted online this year. Additionally, the Audience Poll lifeline has been scrapped for the first time in the history of the show.

Also read: KBC 12 contestant tells Amitabh Bachchan she disliked him for being mean to Shah Rukh Khan, this was his response

Meanwhile, this year is special for Amitabh, as it marks two decades of his association with KBC, with which he made his television debut in 2000. He has hosted every season so far, except the third season, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.

