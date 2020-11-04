e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / KBC 12 contestant tells Amitabh Bachchan she disliked him for being mean to Shah Rukh Khan, this was his response

KBC 12 contestant tells Amitabh Bachchan she disliked him for being mean to Shah Rukh Khan, this was his response

KBC 12: Amitabh Bachchan met a contestant who said she disliked him, perhaps for the first time in the history of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The reason behind Rekha Rani’s dislike for him is actually quite cute.

bollywood Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 12:22 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan have worked in multiple films together.
Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan have worked in multiple films together.
         

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan meets his fans on Kaun Banega Crorepati all the time but this may be the first time he has met someone who disliked him. On Tuesday’s episode of the show, a contestant told the host that she did not like the star for a very peculiar reason.

Rekha Rani, a 27-year-old Civil Services aspirant from Delhi, told Amitabh that she was a big fan of actor Shah Rukh Khan. However, Amitabh was left speechless when Rekha told him that she did not like him because he was always rude to Shah Rukh in their movies. She said that Amitabh threw Shah Rukh out of his house in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and was mean to him in Mohabbatein.

Amitabh first told her that they were simply enacting what the film’s script needed them too. But when Rekha was not convinced, he said “I apologise”, and even promised to say sorry to Shah Rukh.

Mohabbatein completed 20 years of release last week. When Shah Rukh held a chat session on Twitter, a fan asked him about his experience working on the movie. He said, “I remember doing the first scene with @SrBachchan and realised how short and small I am.”

Also read: Nushrratt Bharuccha shares the moment Chhalaang director Hansal Mehta screamed at her: ‘I kept fumbling and messing up’

Not just Rekha, even Shah Rukh’s son AbRam mixed reel and real when it comes to Amitabh and Shah Rukh. Amitabh had once posted a picture with AbRam and mentioned how the little one believes he is his grandfather. “... and this be little Abram, Shah Rukh’s little one... who thinks , believes and is convinced beyond any doubt, that I am his father’s father... and wonders why Shah Rukh’s father does not stay with him,” he had written with the picture. Shah Rukh, too, had tweeted the same in response to a picture of AbRam posted by Amitabh. “Thank u sir. This is a moment he will always cherish. By the way he thinks u r my ‘papa’ when he sees u on TV.” Responding to it, Amitabh wrote, “Hahahaha .. too cute.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
US Election 2020: ‘We won the election...they can’t catch us,’ says Trump
US Election 2020: ‘We won the election...they can’t catch us,’ says Trump
Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami detained in 2018 suicide abetment case
Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami detained in 2018 suicide abetment case
Kerala withdraws consent to CBI for probes in state
Kerala withdraws consent to CBI for probes in state
Deepika Padukone’s ‘former’ manager questioned by NCB in Mumbai
Deepika Padukone’s ‘former’ manager questioned by NCB in Mumbai
‘No one above law’: Maharashtra HM Deshmukh on Arnab Goswami’s arrest
‘No one above law’: Maharashtra HM Deshmukh on Arnab Goswami’s arrest
India reports 17% jump in fresh Covid-19 cases
India reports 17% jump in fresh Covid-19 cases
US polls: For Florida Latinos, Trump’s tough talk against socialism rang true
US polls: For Florida Latinos, Trump’s tough talk against socialism rang true
Watch what Trump & Biden said as US elects next President l Latest Updates
Watch what Trump & Biden said as US elects next President l Latest Updates
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesUS Election 2020IPL 2020India COVID-19 casesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In