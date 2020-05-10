Mahika Sharma says mom called her after two years amid Covid-19 fears: ‘We cried, I felt it was by mistake but she spoke to me’

tv

Updated: May 10, 2020 17:31 IST

TV actor Mahika Sharma has revealed that her mother had not spoken to her for two years, and they connected only recently when she called the actor to check on her health amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking with Hindustan Times in an interview, Mahika said, “It was back in 2018 that this happened. There was a rumour suggesting that I was in a relationship with my friend Danny D. However, he is happily married and we are just friends. He is a nice person and we respect each other most.” Mahika was supposed to work with adult star Danny D in 2018 and a few media reports even claimed that she was dating him. Mahika was expected to make her Bollywood debut with the film titled The Modern Culture.

Also read: Kamya Panjabi responds after being criticised for wasting water: ‘Save the country sitting at home, please’

Elaborating on how things escalated to such a level that she stopped talking to her mother, Mahika added, “It was family and friends who, out of jealousy, created differences between us. I was in Mumbai. The news was out and before I could justify myself to her, my mother was taken away by society and family. It was a difficult situation for us as my dad was also not here... he passed away in 2015.”

Adding that her mother also learnt about Mahika being stuck in the UK amid coronavirus outbreak from their relatives, the TV actor said, “She feared about my health, she was concerned about my well being. Covid everywhere.”

Mahika also opened up about the first call she received from her mother in the past two years. “She called a few days back. I received and said sorry. We cried on call. I felt it was by mistake but she spoke to me. I was blessed. I asked her to let me justify myself but it was not required.. She trusted me from inside. We swapped to video call. It was very emotional but as they say, time is the medicine and cure to every hurt. I’m feeling recovered and healthy.”

Asked if they celebrated Mothers’ day on Sunday, Mahika said, “Our day is yet to be celebrated once I’m back (in India).” Mahika’s mother stays alone and manages the family business in Assam.

Follow @htshowbiz for more