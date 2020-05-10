Kamya Panjabi responds after being criticised for wasting water: ‘Save the country sitting at home, please’

Updated: May 10, 2020 15:45 IST

TV actor Kamya Panjabi has responded on social media after she was criticised for allegedly wasting water. Kamya had posted a video of her husband and children who were washing their car; as the children play with water, her husband Shalabh Dang is seen pouring some water on the kids.

Sharing the video, Kamya wrote on Instagram, “Lockdown meh bachho ko agar rakhna hai busy n entertained, unse apni gaadi dhulwa doh @shalabhdang P.S yeh bhi kyu baaki reh jaaye waise yahan gaadi se jyada bachhe dhul rahe hai.” She was quickly flooded with comments criticizing her. “And I thought we were teaching the upcoming generation to use (precious) water of this (gareeb) desh judiciously,” wrote one user. Another one user wrote, “People are dying due to lack of water! Have some sense of responsibility!”

One user wrote, “Don’t waste water guys,” while another one added, “Our society celebrity wasted the water.”

Kamya decided to respond to the messages and wrote, “Bhaiyoo aur behno, 2 bucket paani meh 2 bachhe aur ek gaadi ne naah liya, ab karo hisaab yeh nuksaan hua ya bachat hui ? Hisaab aaye naa aaye ek kaam zaroor kar lena, ghar par baithna aur desh ko bachana! Namaste! (Brothers and sisters, two kids and a car bathed in two buckets of water. Now please calculate if it was wastage or we saved water. Even if you cannot calculate, save the country by staying at home. Greetings!)”

However, some also praised her. One fan wrote, “Haha, that’s the best part, getting time to spend with your family with your kids and husband.”

