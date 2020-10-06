Mirzapur 2 trailer sparks a meme fest on Twitter, Surat police shares a warning for Munna bhaiya

tv

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 17:19 IST

The makers of hit Amazon Prime series Mirzapur released the first trailer for the second season on Tuesday. The show has long been a reservoir of meme templates and the new trailer did not disappoint fans either.

Fans took to Twitter to share hilarious memes and jokes soon after the Mirzapur 2 trailer launch. While some brought in the Indian Premiere League, other found parallels to their own lives, fighting with their sibling or choosing the right subjected in high school.

Surat traffic police was quick to get on the trend. Sharing a traffic light photo that quotes the Kaleen bhaiya dialogue, ‘Jo aaya hai wo jayega bhi... bas marzi hamari hogi,’ the caption read, “Signal pe toh Munna Bhaiya ko bhi rukna padega.”

Check out a few hilarious memes inspired by Mirzapur 2 trailer:

#Mirzapur2



When you bunk class for the first time and start doing it frequently :- pic.twitter.com/dcTSDWH3Ze — स्वदेशी इंटरनेट एक्सप्लोरर #MI समर्थक (@explorerhoon) October 6, 2020

#Mirzapur2



Girls when they see someone else is wearing same dress in party :- pic.twitter.com/rBS7mfhzNK — स्वदेशी इंटरनेट एक्सप्लोरर #MI समर्थक (@explorerhoon) October 6, 2020

Sacred games fans after Mirzapur 2 trailer release #Mirzapur2 pic.twitter.com/r26Q83Nw8l — Karan Makwana (@karanmak25) October 6, 2020

Mirzapur stars Pankaj Tripathi with Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharmaa, Rasika Duggal, Shweta Tripathi and others. New faces joining this season include Gully Boy and Pink star Vijay Varma. During a virtual press conference, the team unveiled the trailer of the show.

Ali, who stars as trigger-happy Guddu, credited the audience for keeping the show relevant since its release in 2018. “All the characters have been constructed beautifully while ensuring that the story moved forward. It becomes hard in part two to top (what you’ve done). But the audience has kept us in the news for the past two years. That has been a pleasant surprise,” he said.

Divyendu said the show’s fans ensured that the “hangover” of season one continues. His character, the emotionally volatile Munna bhaiya, has been an audience favourite and a constant presence in the meme-world on social media. “Every day there is a new meme, a new thing in the news. No matter how subtle we try to play its success, our audience didn’t let us. They told us everyday how much they loved the show, which meant a lot to us,” the actor said.

Also read | Shabana Azmi on why Kangana Ranaut makes ‘outrageous statements’: ‘She fears the day when she will no longer be in headlines’

While the show gained immense popularity for all its lead characters, Tripathi, whose character Kaleen Bhaiya runs an illegal arms empire in Mirzapur while using his carpets business as a front, could only watch the show during the lockdown. “I am usually critical about my work. Though I saw some flaws of mine and I don’t like to blow my own trumpet, I realised we have indeed made a brilliant show,” Tripathi said. The Stree star said his character became so popular he had to often remind people that his real name wasn’t Kaleen Bhaiya.

The show arrives on October 23.

Follow @htshowbiz for more