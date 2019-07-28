Nach Baliye 9: Raveena Tandon, Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya join participants at launch party. See pics
Updated: Jul 28, 2019
Reality dance show Nach Baliye 9 was launched last week by producer Salman Khan who performed the host’s duties to introduce the 12 pairs participating on the show. The makers threw an extravagant bash on Saturday which was attended by not just the participants but many other celebrities including Raveena Tandon, Karishma Tanna and others.
Among the participants spotted at the event were Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy, Shraddha Arya and Alam Makkar, Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke, Vindu Dara Singh and Dina Umarova, Babita Phogat and Vivek Suhag. There are also a few ex-couples who are participating on the show and were spotted together at the bash.
Urvashi Dholakia was accompanied by Anuj Sachdeva. Another ex-couple, Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh, were also spotted.
Raveena Tandon is judging the show this season with choreographer-filmmaker Ahmed Khan. While Ahmed wasn’t spotted, Raveena cut the cake in the presence of the participants. Host Waluscha De Sousa also attended the bash.
Nach Baliye 8 winner Divyanka Tripathi and husband Vivek Dahiya, comedian Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa also joined the new Nach Baliye team in the celebrations. The show will air every Saturday and Sunday, 8 PM on Star Plus.
First Published: Jul 28, 2019