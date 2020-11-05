e-paper
Nobody is more excited about Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s engagement than Karanvir Bohra. Watch his video

Karanvir Bohra has shared a special video to congratulate Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar on their engagement. Watch it here.

tv Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 21:41 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar announced their engagement on Thursday.
         

Actor Karanvir Bohra has wished Gauahar Khan and her fiance Zaid Darbar on their engagement. Karanvir shared a quirky video on Thursday, hours after Gauahar and Zaid announced their engagement, after several weeks of playing it coy.

“Oh my god! Best news today @gauaharkhan you are getting married....yahooooooooo!!! So so so happy for you guys @zaid_darbar. Welcoming you guys soon to the happy club,” he wrote in his caption. The video shows the actor, like Gauahar a former Bigg Boss contestant, performing a short skit. With a filter on his face, he jokes that when he asked her out to coffee he was rejected. Then, the real Karanvir enters the frame and does a quick dance. “I’m so happy for you,” he says.

 

Gauahar and Zaid announced their engagement with a social media post. In the picture, the couple could be seen gazing lovingly at each other, surrounded by balloons. The words, “She said yes,” can be read on one of the balloons.

Gauahar was asked what makes Zaid so special in an interview to Bollywood Hungama. She said, “What is special about Zaid? Zaid is just the most amazing human being. He is the best human being I have ever come across. As of now, that is all I can say. I haven’t met anyone like him before.”

“That is all I can say,” she added, refusing to comment about her wedding. Gauahar recently spent two weeks inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, as one of the ‘toofani seniors’ alongside Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan. After her stint ended, Zaid welcomed her home with a sweet Instagram post saying, “Just killing it like always. Welcome back Queen! More success and power on your way.” He also added a hashtag -- ‘Gaza’ -- an amalgamation of their names.

Also read: Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar announce engagement with adorable photo

His father, music composer Ismail Darbar has said on several occasions that the couple has his blessings, and that he is very fond of Gauahar.

