Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar announce engagement with adorable photo

Nov 05, 2020

After months of dodging questions about their relationship, actor Gauahar Khan finally made it official with social media influencer Zaid Darbar. She announced their engagement with an Instagram post, which was simply captioned with ring and heart emojis. He shared the same photo on his own Instagram account.

In the picture, Gauahar and Zaid could be seen gazing lovingly at each other and surrounded by balloons. The biggest balloon was a blue heart-shaped one which read, “She said yes.” While she looked gorgeous in a floral salwar kameez, he wore a yellow shirt and white pants.

Congratulatory messages poured in from Gauahar’s industry colleagues. Singer Neha Kakkar, who got married last month, commented, “Oh wow.. I’m soo happy for you two!” Television host and former Bigg Boss contestant Shonali Nagrani wrote, “Girllllllll I’m so happy for you. Was just going to ask you about when you’re getting hitched. Congratulations @zaid_darbar @gauharkhan.” Music composer Vishal Dadlani commented, “Congratulations, @gauaharkhan & @zaid_darbar!”

Fans also showered love on Gauahar and Zaid. “Omggggg congratulations, u guys looks just adorable together.. losssss of love n blessin,” one wrote. “Whattt?? Congratulations, so happy! @gauaharkhan love u!!! Take care of her @zaid_darbar,” another commented. “Congratulations, you deserve all the happiness and joy. Oh my god I am so happy, wishing you lots of love and luck,” a third wrote.

Recently, Gauahar gushed about Zaid in an interview with Bollywood Hungama and called him the ‘most amazing human being’. She also addressed rumours that they are set to tie the knot on November 22 and called them false.

When asked about her purported wedding with Zaid and what is special about him, Gauahar had said, “No, I am not getting married on November 22. It is not true. What is special about Zaid? Zaid is just the most amazing human being. He is the best human being I have ever come across. As of now, that is all I can say. I haven’t met anyone like him before. That is all I can say. Everything else is just a rumour. I am not going to comment on that.”

Gauahar was recently seen as one of the three ‘seniors’ in Bigg Boss 14, along with Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan. She left the Bigg Boss house last week after a two-week stint on the show. Zaid welcomed her home with a sweet Instagram post saying, “Just killing it like always. Welcome back Queen! More success and power on your way.” He also added a hashtag -- ‘Gaza’ -- an amalgamation of their names.

