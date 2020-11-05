e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar announce engagement with adorable photo

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar announce engagement with adorable photo

Actor Gauahar Khan got engaged to her boyfriend, social media influencer Zaid Darbar. The two of them shared the happy news on Instagram, along with an adorable photo.

tv Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 12:36 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are engaged.
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are engaged.
         

After months of dodging questions about their relationship, actor Gauahar Khan finally made it official with social media influencer Zaid Darbar. She announced their engagement with an Instagram post, which was simply captioned with ring and heart emojis. He shared the same photo on his own Instagram account.

In the picture, Gauahar and Zaid could be seen gazing lovingly at each other and surrounded by balloons. The biggest balloon was a blue heart-shaped one which read, “She said yes.” While she looked gorgeous in a floral salwar kameez, he wore a yellow shirt and white pants.

Congratulatory messages poured in from Gauahar’s industry colleagues. Singer Neha Kakkar, who got married last month, commented, “Oh wow.. I’m soo happy for you two!” Television host and former Bigg Boss contestant Shonali Nagrani wrote, “Girllllllll I’m so happy for you. Was just going to ask you about when you’re getting hitched. Congratulations @zaid_darbar @gauharkhan.” Music composer Vishal Dadlani commented, “Congratulations, @gauaharkhan & @zaid_darbar!”

Fans also showered love on Gauahar and Zaid. “Omggggg congratulations, u guys looks just adorable together.. losssss of love n blessin,” one wrote. “Whattt?? Congratulations, so happy! @gauaharkhan love u!!! Take care of her @zaid_darbar,” another commented. “Congratulations, you deserve all the happiness and joy. Oh my god I am so happy, wishing you lots of love and luck,” a third wrote.

 
View this post on Instagram

💍♥️ @zaid_darbar

A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN (@gauaharkhan) on

Recently, Gauahar gushed about Zaid in an interview with Bollywood Hungama and called him the ‘most amazing human being’. She also addressed rumours that they are set to tie the knot on November 22 and called them false.

Also see: Newlyweds Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh gift fans special video on Karwa Chauth 2020

When asked about her purported wedding with Zaid and what is special about him, Gauahar had said, “No, I am not getting married on November 22. It is not true. What is special about Zaid? Zaid is just the most amazing human being. He is the best human being I have ever come across. As of now, that is all I can say. I haven’t met anyone like him before. That is all I can say. Everything else is just a rumour. I am not going to comment on that.”

Gauahar was recently seen as one of the three ‘seniors’ in Bigg Boss 14, along with Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan. She left the Bigg Boss house last week after a two-week stint on the show. Zaid welcomed her home with a sweet Instagram post saying, “Just killing it like always. Welcome back Queen! More success and power on your way.” He also added a hashtag -- ‘Gaza’ -- an amalgamation of their names.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags
top news
US Election 2020: As Joe Biden closes in on presidency, Trump resorts to lawsuits
US Election 2020: As Joe Biden closes in on presidency, Trump resorts to lawsuits
‘You will bow in front of Tejashwi Yadav after Nov 10’: Chirag Paswan attacks Nitish Kumar
‘You will bow in front of Tejashwi Yadav after Nov 10’: Chirag Paswan attacks Nitish Kumar
US Election 2020: When we might know results
US Election 2020: When we might know results
Arnab Goswami spends night at Alibag jail’s Covid-19 centre
Arnab Goswami spends night at Alibag jail’s Covid-19 centre
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Live: JP Nadda to hold rallies in Hayaghat, Jale
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Live: JP Nadda to hold rallies in Hayaghat, Jale
Second batch of 3 Rafale jets likely to reach Ambala home base today
Second batch of 3 Rafale jets likely to reach Ambala home base today
Drama unfolds outside Bineesh Kodiyeri’s Thiruvananthapuram house
Drama unfolds outside Bineesh Kodiyeri’s Thiruvananthapuram house
Trump or Biden: Who’s better for India? Shashi Tharoor answers
Trump or Biden: Who’s better for India? Shashi Tharoor answers
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesUS Election 2020IPL 2020India COVID-19 casesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In