Gauahar Khan addresses marriage rumours, calls Zaid Darbar ‘best human being I have ever come across’

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 20:08 IST

Actor Gauahar Khan could not stop gushing about her rumoured boyfriend, social media influencer Zaid Darbar, in a new interview. She called him the ‘most amazing human being’. However, she stopped just short of confirming the relationship.

Gauahar also addressed rumours that she is set to tie the knot with Zaid on November 22. She said that there is no truth to the speculation.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Gauahar was asked about her purported wedding with Zaid. She was also asked what is special about him.

“No, I am not getting married on November 22. It is not true. What is special about Zaid? Zaid is just the most amazing human being. He is the best human being I have ever come across. As of now, that is all I can say. I haven’t met anyone like him before. That is all I can say. Everything else is just a rumour. I am not going to comment on that,” she said.

Gauahar was recently seen as one of the three ‘seniors’ in Bigg Boss 14, along with Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan. She left the Bigg Boss house last week after a two-week stint on the show. Zaid welcomed her home with a sweet Instagram post saying, “Just killing it like always. Welcome back Queen! More success and power on your way.” He also added a hashtag -- ‘Gaza’ -- an amalgamation of their names.

Last week, Gauahar celebrated Zaid’s birthday with him and called him the ‘reason (for) me smiling from ear to ear’. She wrote in an Instagram post, “From being the most Amazing (also HOT) human , to being the reason to me smiling from ear to ear , to moments of me wanting to strangle you (when u trouble me) , being goofy comes easy when I’m with u ,to ur caring side settling my hair b4 we click picks , it only n only makes you the Bestest ! I pray for u from the bottom of my heart , Birthday Boy , Zaid ! @zaid_darbar you are a blessing n may ur life be filled with all the happiness, health , wealth n success ! Ameen ! have the most amazing year ahead Zeddy.”

Meanwhile, Zaid’s father, music composer Ismail Darbar, said in a recent interview that the couple is ‘very serious’ about each other. “My son Zaid has told me that they are serious about each other. I have absolutely no objection. As a father, I did tell him once that she is five years older to him and make sure that this is real love before you take the plunge into matrimony. My son seems sure,” he had told The Times of India.

