Home / TV / Newlyweds Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh gift fans special video on Karwa Chauth 2020

Newlyweds Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh gift fans special video on Karwa Chauth 2020

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh celebrated their first Karwa Chauth on Wednesday. The newlyweds treated their fans to a special video on the occasion. Watch it here.

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 12:12 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married last month.
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married last month.
         

Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh, who got married last month, dropped a sweet video online on the occasion of Karwa Chauth. The clip is not from their first celebration and appears to have been shot sometime ago, as the henna on her palms is different from the bridal mehendi she applied a few days ago. However, she is seen sporting sindoor (vermillion) and chooda (bridal bangles).

The lip-sync video begins with Neha flaunting her mehendi, as the song Mehendi Da Rang Guda Guda plays in the background. Rohanpreet then comes into the frame and they dance together. He then plants a kiss on her cheek.

“Is video k Liye bht zyada wait kiya (Waited too long for this video), have been seeing so many couple videos and now I feel sooo lucky that finally I can proudly post videos with My Beautiful Wife @nehakakkar I love you meri zindagi (my life). Shukar hai (Thank God). @itsjassilohka @rana_sotal #NehuPreet,” Rohanpreet wrote on Instagram, sharing the video. Neha commented, “Oh mera (my) baby.. I love you the most!!”

 

Also see | Inside Khushi Kapoor’s birthday celebration: Sister Janhvi Kapoor showers her with hugs and kisses

Singer Tony Kakkar, Neha’s brother, was all heart for the couple. “Dono kitne pyaare ho yaar (You two are so cute),” he commented. Singer and model Baani Sandhu wrote, “Both r looking so swt. Cutest couple I have ever seen. Touchwood.” Another comment of hers read, “Awwwwww looking so pretty bhaabi g @nehakakkar First karwachauth Aapka (this is your first Karwa Chauth).”

Recently, Neha added Mrs Singh to her name on Instagram, days after marrying Rohanpreet. After haldi and mehendi ceremonies, and a sangeet night in Delhi on October 23, they got married the next day in an Anand Karaj ceremony at a gurdwara in the morning. In the evening, they tied the knot according to Hindu rituals. The wedding festivities ended with a glitzy reception in Chandigarh.

