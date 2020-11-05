Inside Khushi Kapoor’s birthday celebration: Sister Janhvi Kapoor showers her with hugs and kisses

bollywood

As Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor turns 20 on Wednesday, sister Janhvi Kapoor gave a glimpse of how her birthday celebrations are going. Janhvi and Khushi had flown out of Mumbai with father Boney and cousin Shanaya earlier this week for a birthday vacation.

Early on Wednesday, Janhvi shared a Boomerang of Khushi getting ready for her birthday. Wearing a strapless blue dress with a tutu skirt, Khushi can be seen doing a little twirl. In another set of photos, Janhvi and Khushi can be seen smiling and hugging each other.

Khushi is studying at the New York Film Academy but has been on a long break ever since the coronavirus pandemic induced lockdown in March. The two sisters often share glimpses of their life on social media.

In a viral video from NYFA, Khushi could be seen talking about her aspirations. “Hi, I am Khushi Kapoor. My family is in the business but I have always just looked from afar. I would definitely love to work with my family at some point in the future. I would like to prove myself and prove my place before I jump into working with my family. There’s really no other way to go about it than to immerse yourself into it,” she had said.

Talking about her love for acting, she added, “I really enjoy all of my classes over here but the ones that have stuck with me are acting for films and improv. I love acting for films because I feel like I am in a movie and actually working. It’s been an incredible experience for me.”

In yet another video, Khushi had spoken about bullying she had to face for being a starkid. “People still s**t on me. I’m kind of shy and awkward. Obviously, sometimes, the hate gets to you, especially being so young. I just want people to know I am a real person. I didn’t really know how to handle it, so my self-esteem issues and insecurities stem from that. As a child, it affected the way I saw my parents. I didn’t look like my mom and I didn’t look like my sister, so sometimes, people would point that out and make fun of me. I wasn’t the healthiest about it at some point and it affected the way I would eat and the way I would dress.”