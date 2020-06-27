Osha had small role in Game of Thrones books but George RR Martin changed his mind after watching Natalia Tena on show

tv

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 19:34 IST

Several television shows and movies are adapted from famous books each year but when was the last time you heard that an adaptation inspired a change in the source material? Author George RR Martin’s beloved series A Song of Ice and Fire was famously adapted on the small screen by HBO, resulting in their most successful show ever -- Game of Thrones. But did you know that there was something about the show that made George RR Martin second guess his own work?

In 2011, soon after the show’s first season debuted, George was asked by Collider if watching the show and the actors playing his characters on screen changed his mind about anything. George said only Natalia Tena, who played the Wilding Osha, left an impact on him.

Natalia Tena as Osha and Isaac Hampstead-Wright as Bran on Game of Thrones.

“The only actress who’s really made me rethink a character is Natalia Tena as Osha. She’s younger, more attractive and more dynamic than I had initially written that character. And, when Osha comes back into the story, as I hope that she will, I’m definitely going to take that into account. Other than that, I don’t know. There may be some sort of subconscious influence, but I don’t think it’s going to be a major factor,” he said.

Natalia’s Osha was introduced in season one but she dies in season six at the hands of Ramsay Bolton. She carries Bran around the wilderness to save him and his brother Rickon from being murdered. The actor has also played Nymphadora Tonks in the Harry Potter franchise.

Also read: Gemma Whelan was almost fired from Game of Thrones for this big blunder: ‘No one told me to keep quiet about it’

The writer said nine years ago, “It does occur to me, while I’ve been finishing A Dance With Dragons, that I sometimes have these moments when I’m doing horrible things to characters, where the actor comes to me and I find myself thinking, ‘Oh, god, what am I doing to this perfectly nice person here? They’re going to have to act out this horrible scene that I’ve just written for them.’ But, thankfully, most actors seem to thrive, the more you do terrible things to their character. It gives them a chance to really show their acting chops. So, I think that they’ll do just fine, when they get to some of this stuff.”

The author recently said he has made “steady progress” in writing The Winds of Winter, the long-pending penultimate instalment of his saga. In his latest blog post, he said he spent several months on lockdown in a cabin in the mountains and that “the enforced isolation has helped me write.”

Also read: Salman Khan drops shirtless picture post midnight workout. See pic

“But no, this does not mean that the book will be finished tomorrow or published next week. It’s going to be a huge book, and I still have a long way to go,” he added. “Of late I have been visiting with Cersei, Asha, Tyrion, Ser Barristan, and Areo Hotah. I will be dropping back into Braavos next week. I have bad days, which get me down, and good days, which lift me up, but all in all I am pleased with the way things are doing,” he wrote.

After the disappointing conclusion to the show, fans are eagerly looking forward to George’s version of the story.

Follow @htshowbiz for more