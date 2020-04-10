Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma’s wedding card goes viral, her mother says actor too young to get married

tv

Days after the alleged wedding card of Bigg Boss 13 co-contestants and close friends Mahira Sharma and Pars Chhabra went viral, her mother Sanya has said Mahira is too young to get married. Last week, the wedding card went viral but it eventually turned out to be made by a fan.

Asked if there is any possibility of Paras and Mahira getting married, Mahira’s mom told Spotboye in an interview, “Nahi unki sirf dosti hi hai. She is too young. Abhi toh usko bahut aage jaana hai, shaadi ka toh koi sawaal hi nahi. Their friendship is very strong and I genuinely feel that friendships are forever and are the purest form of relationships- above any other bond.”

She also responded to the news of a fake wedding card of Paras and Mahira going viral and told the entertainment website, “Agar kuch hoga toh bolenge. Humare taraf se kuch hai hi nahi. If there is something to announce, why will we hide? Shaadi ka bandhan chupaane ki baat thodi hai, koi chori thodi ki hai- jab hogi toh hum batayenge hi. Yeh toh kisi fan ne banaya hai kyunki unko inn dono ki jodi bahut pasand hai (I will say something only when I have something to say. There is nothing from our end. Wedding is not some theft, it is not a matter to be hidden.When there will be a wedding, we will tell everyone. This is a fan made card because they like Mahira and Paras as a couple).”

Paras and Mahira have always maintained that they are friends but their close bond was often the topic of discussion among their fellow contestants and viewers of the controversial reality show. Paras also broke up with his girlfriend Akanksha Puri, and many felt that it was due to his bond with Mahira. Apart from featuring in a music video together, the two often take to Instagram to post photos of the two having a good time.

Meanwhile, in a cryptic video that he recently posted on TikTok, Paras is seen talking about long-distance relationships. He explains how such an arrangement can work among two people. Addressing his fans in Hindi, he says in the video, “What is the problem? Long distance? Silence speaks when one is mum. People fall in love, even if they cannot meet.”

The bunch of hashtags in the caption -- particularly #pahira -- is what caught everyone’s attention. “This is for you... #paraschhabra #abrakadabraparaschabbra #biggboss13 #pahira,” went the caption written by Paras with the video. Ever since he posted the video, fans have been speculating if Paras is truly missing Mahira. However, it is not sure to whom the video is dedicated.

