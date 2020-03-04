Ramayan’s Ram, Sita and Lakshman visit The Kapil Sharma Show 33 years later. Then and now pic is viral

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 13:57 IST

Lead actors of Ramayan -- Arun Govil, Dipika Chikalia and Sunil Lahri -- who played Ram, Sita and Lakshman respectively on the show, celebrated 33 years of their iconic mythological show as they visited The Kapil Sharma Show.

Sony TV, the channel that airs The Kapil Sharma Show, shared a teaser for the episode on Wednesday morning and the three veteran actors can be seen having fun on the sets of the comedy show. The video opens with an announcement that Lord Ram, Goddess Sita and Lord Lakshman are happy with Kapil and will come to his show to offer blessings.

We then see Kapil interacting with the actors. “Jab Dara ji Hanuman ka role karte the, unka to Hindi...(turns to audience) Punjabi aadmi jo hota hai wo English badi acchi bol lenge, lekin Hindi se humara thoda (When Dara Singh played Hanuman, it was different as Punjabi people can speak fluent English but are not so comfortable with Hindi).”

Sunil then responds, “Har kisi ko pehli baar pata laga ki Hanuman ji Punjabi the (Everyone got to know for the first time that Lord Hanuman was a Punjabi).”

Talking about being selected for the role of Ram, Arun had earlier told Hindustan Times, “I was rejected after the audition. Sagar saab chose someone else. He wanted me to play the role of Bharat, but I wanted to play Ram. Later, they called me back. I was happy to have landed the role.”

Ramanand Sagar’s 80s hit TV serial Ramayan was shot in a small town in Gujarat - Umbergaon. Most actors were chosen a week before their respective episode shooting. Ramanand’s son Prem Sagar had told Hindustan Times, “He (Ramanand) read almost all the Ramayanas and was the only one who could have done it. Look at what they do with the epic these days. They only know technicalities, but have no knowledge.”

