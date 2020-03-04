e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Vidya Balan begins shooting for Sherni on World Wildlife Day, muhurat happens in a forest temple

Vidya Balan begins shooting for Sherni on World Wildlife Day, muhurat happens in a forest temple

Vidya Balan began shooting for her next film, Sherni on World Wildlife Day and the muhurat puja was performed in the middle of a forest.

bollywood Updated: Mar 04, 2020 11:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vidya Balan is headlining Amit Masurkar’s Sherni.
Vidya Balan is headlining Amit Masurkar’s Sherni.
         

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan has begun shooting for her next film, Sherni and the makers chose World Wildlife Day on Tuesday for the muhurat and the puja was held in an ancient temple situated in the middle of a forest.

Sharing a picture from the muhurat puja on sets, Vidya write on Instagram, “Invoking blessings all across The #Sherni shoot begins on #WorldWildlifeDay. Surreal to do the mahurat puja in an ancient temple in the middle of a forest . #AmitMasurkar @ivikramix @BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @aasthatiku @abundantiaent @tseriesfilms @tseries.official @shikhaarif.sharma.”

Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes

Kriti Kulhari was quick to respond, “How lovely best wishes sweetheart.” Nithya Menin also posted, “Best wishes !” on the Instagram post while Amruta Subhash wrote, “Blessings.” Amit Sadh also shared his wished for Vidya and wrote, “You ll be amazing as you always are ... my best.” Directed by Amit Masurkar of Newton fame, Sherni was announced in February.

Apart from Sherni, Vidya also has Shakuntala Devi - Human-Computer in the pipeline and she has completed her work on the film where she will essay the titular role. The film also features Sanya Malhotra and Jisshu Sengupta in supporting roles. Helmed by Anu Menon, the story revolves around Shakuntala’s ability to make incredibly swift calculations on her fingertips. Popularly known as ‘mental calculator’, her unique talent was first discovered at the age of 5 when she solved a math problem for 18-year-old students. Shakuntala Devi - Human-Computer is set to hit the theatres on May 8 this year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
14 Italians, 1 Indian in ITBP quarantine camp test positive for coronavirus, say officials
14 Italians, 1 Indian in ITBP quarantine camp test positive for coronavirus, say officials
PM Modi not to participate in any Holi milan events amid coronavirus scare
PM Modi not to participate in any Holi milan events amid coronavirus scare
Supreme Court ends RBI’s 2018 ban on banks dealing in cryptocurrency
Supreme Court ends RBI’s 2018 ban on banks dealing in cryptocurrency
Autoclave seized from Chinese ship can be for Pak’s Shaheen II Nuke Missile
Autoclave seized from Chinese ship can be for Pak’s Shaheen II Nuke Missile
Management ‘playing with career of Saha’’: Ex-India chief selector
Management ‘playing with career of Saha’’: Ex-India chief selector
Mercedes-Benz unveils India-bound 2020 E-Class
Mercedes-Benz unveils India-bound 2020 E-Class
Pulwama strike was pushed back a week, JeM man tells NIA
Pulwama strike was pushed back a week, JeM man tells NIA
How to enable WhatsApp Dark Mode on your Android smartphone
How to enable WhatsApp Dark Mode on your Android smartphone
trending topics
CoronavirusPulwama strikeDelhi PoliceSidharth ShuklaJEE MainCoronavirus updateBSEB Olympiad result 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news