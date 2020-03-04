Vidya Balan begins shooting for Sherni on World Wildlife Day, muhurat happens in a forest temple

bollywood

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan has begun shooting for her next film, Sherni and the makers chose World Wildlife Day on Tuesday for the muhurat and the puja was held in an ancient temple situated in the middle of a forest.

Sharing a picture from the muhurat puja on sets, Vidya write on Instagram, “Invoking blessings all across The #Sherni shoot begins on #WorldWildlifeDay. Surreal to do the mahurat puja in an ancient temple in the middle of a forest . #AmitMasurkar @ivikramix @BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @aasthatiku @abundantiaent @tseriesfilms @tseries.official @shikhaarif.sharma.”

Kriti Kulhari was quick to respond, “How lovely best wishes sweetheart.” Nithya Menin also posted, “Best wishes !” on the Instagram post while Amruta Subhash wrote, “Blessings.” Amit Sadh also shared his wished for Vidya and wrote, “You ll be amazing as you always are ... my best.” Directed by Amit Masurkar of Newton fame, Sherni was announced in February.

Apart from Sherni, Vidya also has Shakuntala Devi - Human-Computer in the pipeline and she has completed her work on the film where she will essay the titular role. The film also features Sanya Malhotra and Jisshu Sengupta in supporting roles. Helmed by Anu Menon, the story revolves around Shakuntala’s ability to make incredibly swift calculations on her fingertips. Popularly known as ‘mental calculator’, her unique talent was first discovered at the age of 5 when she solved a math problem for 18-year-old students. Shakuntala Devi - Human-Computer is set to hit the theatres on May 8 this year.

