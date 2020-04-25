e-paper
Home / TV / Ramazan 2020: Dipika Kakar wishes Chand mubarak, shares glimpse of her first sehri. See pics, video

Ramazan 2020: Dipika Kakar wishes Chand mubarak, shares glimpse of her first sehri. See pics, video

Dipika Kakar and husband Shoaib Ibrahim shared several pictures and videos as they celebrated the commencement of the month of Ramazan.

tv Updated: Apr 25, 2020 11:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim welcome the month of Ramazan.
Dipika Kakar and husband Shoaib Ibrahim are all geared up to celebrate the month of Ramzan and took to social media to wish their fans on the occasion. Dipika also shared a picture as she sat to savour her first sehri before dawn on Saturday.

Sharing a happy family picture with her husband and mother-in-law on Instagram, Dipika wrote, “In muskurahaton se badhkar ab aur kya maangu uparwale se.... Apne khazaane ka ye sabse keemti zewar usne hume de diya hai....@saba_ka_jahaan was clicking it so is not in it. this pic is incomplete without her #allhamdulillah #grateful #blessed #familyiseverything.”

Hindustantimes
Dipika Kakar wishes chand mubarak.
She also shared a selfie with Shoaib on her Instagram stories and captioned it, “First sehri Ramadan vibes.” She also shared a picture of the first moon sighting which marks the commencement of the month of Ramazan and wrote, “Chand mubarak.”

 

Shoaib also shared a video message for his fans and captioned it, “#ramadanmubarak A message to all my fellow muslims, for this auspicious Month of Ramadan.” He requested his fellow Muslims to pray at home amid lockdown and said it was a test of patience. His another post read, “Dua kiya karo aur dua ke saath Sabr bhi kiya karo, kyuki wo sab ki sunta hai, par kisi kisi ko Sabr ke liye bhi chunta hai. #jummahmubarak.”

Also read: Rajeev Khandelwal says casting couch is not rape: ‘The one who gives in is equally responsible’

Dipika had shot to fame as the lead protagonist of the TV show Sasural Simar Ka. The actor, along with Shoaib, participated on dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 and she was also seen solo on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 8. She eventually went on to win Bigg Boss season 12 beating close friend Sreesanth who went on to become the first runner up.

