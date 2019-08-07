Dipika Kakar celebrates birthday with cakes and cuddles with husband Shoaib Ibrahim. See pics

tv

Television actor Dipika Kakar had the cosiest birthday celebration with her family on Wednesday. Dipika’s husband Shoaib Ibrahim shared pictures of the birthday girl with multiple cakes.

The pictures show Dipika sitting in Shoaib’s lap and cuddling with him. “I am lucky enough to fallen in love with my best friend... so as u turn a year older, i just want to say how happy i am that you are mine!! You complete my world. Love you.. happy birthday bachcha,” he captioned the post.

Dipika also posted a video of herself cutting her birthday cake with her parents. “This completes my birthday!! kahin bhi chale jaayein jabtak ghar pe iss tarah se choti si celebration na ho every occasion remains incomplete (no matter where we go, it feels incomplete unless you have celebrated at home)!!! love being home coz my home is love,” she captioned the video.

Dipika became one of television’s most popular faces after appearing on Sasural Simar Kaa. She even appeared on the 12th season of Bigg Boss and emerged as the winner. She married Shoaib in Februrary 2018. She celebrated her first wedding anniversary with a special video.

“So today on our 1st wedding anniversary my day started with this gesture by my Husband.... mai bata dun ye kabhi kitchen me kadam nahi rakhte n he did this only to make me feel special... @shoaib2087 this is the sweetest effort..... and definitely totally unexpected!!!”

