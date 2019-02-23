Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar gets a romantic surprise from husband Shoaib Ibrahim on first wedding anniversary. See pics

Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar is celebrating her first wedding anniversary with husband Shoaib Ibrahim. The actor of Sasural Simar Ka fame had won the reality show and walked away with the big prize money of Rs 30 lakhs. She was often criticised by her house mates for keeping away from fights and spending too much time in the kitchen.

On the occasion of her first wedding anniversary, the actor shared a video of how her husband gave her a surprise on the big day. The couple can be seen standing in the kitchen in the video with Shoaib preparing paranthas. She captioned it, “So today on our 1st wedding anniversary my day started with this gesture by my Husband.... mai bata dun ye kabhi kitchen me kadam nahi rakhte n he did this only to make me feel special... @shoaib2087 this is the sweetest effort..... and definitely totally unexpected!!!”

Later, both Dipika and Shoaib got dressed in white and shot for a romantic photo shoot. She shared a few pictures from the celebrations on her Instagram handle with the caption, “Yesssss its been a year of the most precious day of my life... of being Mrs Dipika Kakar Ibrahim.... and my world has bloomed with love ever since!!! Be Ready Guys The Celebration beginssssss!!!!!”

Dipika’s Bigg Boss 12 friends Somi Khan and Megha Dhade wished the couple on their anniversary in the comments section of the post. Somi wrote, “Happy wedding anniversary” while Megha said, “Hey sweetheart Wishing you n @shoaib2087 a very happy wedding anniversary... stay in love forever...!!!”

Shoaib also shared pictures from their wedding anniversary party. Both were dressed in black as they cut a cake to celebrate the occasion with their family and friends.

Dipika had also shared a picture sitting alongside Shoaib, who in a swimming pool and posing for the camera. This however got an interesting reply from Bigg Boss 12 participant Jasleen Matharu, who commented on the picture, “you have to get into the pool @ms.dipika kabhi toh jao.”

Dipika had won Bigg Boss 12 grand finale held on December 30 last year. Her closest friend in the house, cricketer Sreesanth went on to become the first runner up.

